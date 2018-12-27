Top sports moments from 2018

× Expand The Saranac Lake Red Storm boys cross country team was one of four to capture a state championship this year, winning the Class C title on Long Island in November. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELIZABETHTOWN | In Section VII, 2018 was a year that saw four state championships, several other teams making it into state tournament play and acts that made people smile and cheer both inside and outside of the out-of-bounds markers.

PATRIOTS BOWL OVER COMPETITION

Speaking of unprecedented state titles, this was the one very few saw coming.

In the history of the NYSPHSAA state bowling championship, no Section VII boys team had claimed the top prize in all the land, until this year, when AuSable Valley scored the win in Syracuse when anchor Tyler Atkins finished his 10th with three strikes.

“It was weird even at the hotel after the meet,” Atkins said. “When we got to the hotel, no one really knew us and we didn’t know them. When I went back to the hotel, all the other bowlers were coming up and remarking they saw us on the championship team. It was surreal.”

Coach Jeff Miller said from the time the team got to the OnCenter to practice, they worked very well together.

“It was all them,” Miller said. “I saw how they were making adjustments in practice and also watching the other teams. Their thought was this was a brand new facility and no one had ever played there before, so they were going in on equal footing.”

Ryan Thomas was the top bowler in Division II, leading the Patriots with a 1,146 series over six games, an average of 191. Tyler Atkins placed second overall, averaging 188.17 per game with a total pin count of 1,128. Troy McDonald place 10th with a 1,021 (170.17), while Tyler Light was 27th with an 906 series (151), Logan Martineau 36th with a 688 series in five games (137.60) and Tanner Forbes 52nd with a score of 135 in one game.

RED STORM ASCEND TO TOP

The Saranac Lake Red Storm captured their first state cross country championship since 1995 with a dominating performance in the NYSPHSAA Class C race on Long Island.

For senior Anderson Gray (12th overall, 19:09.8), it was the fulfillment of something he had told his teammates five years ago.

“When I was in eighth grade we had five guys and went 5-15 in Section VII,” Gray recounted. “At the end of that year, I told them all that I didn’t know how, but someday we were going to win a state championship.

“Somehow, I was right.”

“We are really proud of our team,” said Red Storm coach Bill Peer. “It has been 23 years since we won a state title and we are really proud of these kids because they defined themselves as a team. We were pretty confident. We stuck to our routines and we are big believers in that. Everything happened how we had cycled it out.”

BLUE BOMBERS DEFEND IN NORDIC

For the third straight year, the Lake Placid Blue Bombers won the Nordic ski championships in North Creek. They repeated as Nordic champions by taking the top spot in the three-man classic relay, while Scotty Schulz repeated as the individual state champion. Schulz also was the top combined skier in the state.

“It was a super good race,” Schulz said. “The snow was really soft, but I was able to take what the course was giving. It was a lot of fun to go out on this not in my senior year.”

Schulz also ran the anchor leg of the three-man relay, pulling the team from third to first and helping capture the state title.

SARANAC SENDS VETERANS TO MEMORIALS

The Saranac varsity soccer teams extended their reach beyond the field in 2018, using their annual senior night games to try and make a difference for the North Country Honor Flight program.

Not only did they make a difference, but the two teams raised enough money to fully fund the October Honor Flight mission, sending veterans from the region by plane to Washington, D.C., to tour the World War II, Korean and Vietnam memorials.

Saranac boys varsity coach Calvin Hamel, an Army veteran who works for the border patrol, said he and girls coach Mary LoTemplio decided to dedicate this year’s senior night events to Honor Flight.

“We are doing it for a good cause for North Country Honor Flight and we want to honor the veterans and then come out an play with our hearts,” player Cameron Duffield said.

END OF ERAS

The end of 2018 brought us the news that two sports programs will be joining together permanently, as the Westport Eagles and Elizabethtown-Lewis Lions will join as the Griffins as both school districts voted to merge into one starting July 1, 2019.

While the two schools have already merged fall and most spring sports programs, the 2018-19 season will be the final one for the Eagles and Lions as separate entities on the basketball court.

The Westport girls varsity program was the most decorated, having won 19 Section VII/Class D titles since 1979, including a span from 1989 to 2003 where the Eagles won 14 of 15 under hall of fame coach Tom Beauvais, making the state semifinals four times and the state title game twice.

In all, the two schools have combined for nine sectional boys titles and 23 girls titles. Both programs have produced 11 1,000-point scorers in girls basketball and eight 1,000-point scorers in boys.

MORIAH TO THE DOME

The Moriah varsity football team started the 2018 season with a tough loss against Saranac on Linney Field and a blowout loss to Peru in the first two weeks, and many thought things looked bleak for the Vikings.

Then came the streak, which started with a big win against rival Ticonderoga. Momentum kept building through the ensuing weeks until the Vikings made what was then there biggest statement of the year in a 24-0 win over then undefeated Beekmantown, whose only other loss of the year was to eventual Class B state champion Glens Falls.

The Vikings continued their roll with a 36-14 win over Ti in the Section VII title game, a 34-16 win over Section II’s Warrensburg and a 6-0 win over Haldane, moving the Vikings to the state title game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

In a hard-fought, defensive affair, the Vikings were eventually tamed by Clymer-Sherman-Panama, 26-6, in a game Moriah had a chance to win well into the fourth quarter.

Speaking of Moriah...

VIKINGS BACK TO FINAL FOURS

For the fifth straight year, the Moriah Vikings boys varsity basketball team made their way to the Class D final four. It was also the second year in a row that both boys and girls basketball teams made it to the final weekend of the season.

The then defending state champions, led by two-time state player of the year Dylan Trombley, went to their third straight championship game against Buffalo East, who eventually came away with the win.

Meanwhile, the Lady Vikings faced off against Dehli Academy in the final four, falling to the eventual state champions, as well.

SENTINELS INVADE BINGHAMTON

The Ticonderoga varsity baseball team relied on the arms of Russ Gallo III and Michael DuShane in the postseason, along with key hitting throughout the lineup, starting up top with Evan Graney.

In the final four, Gallo threw a gem in a 6-1 win over East Rockway to advance to the state championship game, where the Sentinels were able to build an early lead behind DuShane before eventually falling to Avon, 6-5, in extra innings.

IT’S IN THE HOLE!

“I thought the ball was either in the hole or went over the green,” Northeastern Clinton golfer Anthony Barcomb said of his first — and only — shot on the par 3 14th during day one of the Section VII golf championships at the North County Golf Course in Champlain.

Barcomb headed for the back of the green to check for his ball, while another player went over to the hole.

“When he called to me to come get my ball out of the cup, it was exciting,” Barcomb said. “I was really excited and happy.”

The two-day event was won by Moriah’s Joey Stahl, who captured his second sectional title in three years.

WRESTLERS FARE WELL AT STATES

Five Section VII wrestlers placed at the NYSPHSAA state tournament Saturday, Feb. 24, with two wrestlers reaching the final match and one scoring five straight wins to be the only Section VII wrestler to finish his season with hand raised.

Jake Nolan of Saranac (16) and Chance Lapier of AuSable Valley (182) both wrestled their way through the main bracket to reach the championship finals. Nolan scored an escape point early in the second period to take a 1-0 lead against Bryce Rowe of Section VI, and held that lead until the 20 second mark of the third, when Rowe was able to complete a reverse move on Nolan and score a 2-1 win.

For Lapier, it was a single-leg takedown that gave opponent Connor Fredericks a 2-0 early lead. Lapier later earned an escape point in the first and both wrestlers earned escape points in the next two periods, respectively, but Lapier was unable to get close enough to Fredericks late, falling, 3-2.

For Peru junior Logan Dubuque, the tournament did not start the way he had planned out, dropping a 4-1 decision to Brad Cheek of Section V.

Dubuque started his redemption run with a pair of pins, one 34 seconds into the second period and the next with 18 seconds left in the first, putting him in the consolation semifinals and a rematch with Cheek, as Dubuque went from dropping a 4-1 decision to winning and 11-3 majority decision over Cheek, pushing him into the consolation finals. In that match, Dubuque battled to a draw with Caleb Robinson of Section IV. In the overtime, Dubuque found his shot, dropping Robinson 37 seconds into the first overtime to claim third place.

Saranac’s Bryce Smith rebounded from finishing off the podium last season to placing sixth in the 126 bracket, going 3-3 over the weekend. Peru’s Alijiah Seymour went 2-2 and was awarded sixth place in the Division II 113 bracket after federation schools were taken out of the bracket,

NCCS LADY COUGARS TO FINAL FOUR

Defense and key scoring led the Northeastern Clinton girls basketball team to the Class B Final Four in March, as the team defeated Voorheesville 51-44 in overtime to earn their way to Troy, where they would fall to Section I Irvington in the semifinals.