Tough 4th stanza sinks Cougars’ hopes

× 1 of 2 Expand With 54 seconds left in the Section II Class D finals game March 1, North Warren senior center Jaclyn Urtz puts up a shot in an attempt to overtake Bishop Gibbons’ 37-38 lead. Alongside Cougar point guard Sydney Gagnon, Urtz was named a tournament All-Star. × 2 of 2 Expand North Warren junior forward Jodi Bartlett shoots one of two three-point shots that helped put the Cougars ahead midway during their Section II Class D finals game March 1 against Bishop Gibbons. Prev Next

TROY | North Warren’s stingy defense and hard-charging offense kept Bishop Gibbons at bay for the two middle quarters in the Section II Class D girls basketball tournament final March 1, but the Golden Knights launched a potent 12-1 run in the final stanza to erase their eight-point deficit.

With this late-game tirade that culminated in a 39-36 victory over the Cougars, the Golden Knights claimed their first sectional title in 30 years — in front of a large crowd in the Hudson Valley Community College gym.

Bishop Gibbons senior guard Abby Kienzle powered the comeback by sinking a jumpshot that gave her team the lead with one minute and 13 seconds left on the clock — then she added two free throws in the final seconds to secure the win. Throughout the game, Keinzle’s ability to weave through defenders and charge to the basket was a key element to her team’s win.

The victory had echoes of 30 years ago, when her mother Suzanne was a player on the Bishop Gibbons team that won their school’s prior sectional championship.

Despite the Cougars’ loss, the game had its high points — including North Warren athletes staging their own turnaround early in the game, powered by Jodi Bartlett’s two successive three-pointers that gave her team their first lead after struggling in the opening minutes. Bartlett’s shots were part of a 23-6 streak that gave the Cougars an edge of as much as eight points that they maintained to the end of the third quarter.

Jodi Bartlett led the Cougars with 12 points stemming from her four three-point baskets, and Jacklyn Urtz followed with seven points and nine rebounds. Sydney Gagnon tallied five points, five rebounds and two assists, while Eliza Brown scored five points. Lauren Monroe contributed four points and four rebounds, and Katie Kramar added three points.

Abby Keinzle had 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

After the game ended and plaques were distributed, Bishop Gibbons coach Pat Moran shook his head and commented about the North Warren team and their All-Star senior point guard.

“They are an unbelievable team, and Sydney Gagnon is absolutely unreal — she’s phenomenal,” he said.

Cougar coach P.J. Hogan also offered his thoughts, praising his players’ effort during the sectional final, as well as for their entire 2018-19 campaign.

“Overall, it was a great game,” he said. “It was really good to see how the girls battled back after they were down early. Our shots didn’t fall in the fourth quarter — but the girls played hard all the way through the game.”