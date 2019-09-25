Two wins each for Saranac Lake, Lake Placid teams

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Red Storm's Peter Fogarty was the top overall runner as Saranac Lake scored a pair of wins Sept. 24.

SARANAC LAKE | The Red Storm boys varsity cross country team scored a pair of wins Sept, 24, as did the Lake Placid harriers.

The Red Storm earned wins of 15-47 over Saranac and 16-47 against AuSable Valley, while Lake Placid won on a tiebreaker in their 28-28 race against Saranac and 21-37 against AVCS. The Chiefs scored a 25-30 win over the Patriots.

Peter Fogarty led a group of four Red Storm runners to cross the line in 16:35, followed by James Catania, Micah McCulley and Andrew Fogarty. Lake Placid’s Mikey Skutt was fifth, followed by Spencer Daby (AVCS), Sam Ash (SLCS), Justin Duprey (SLCS), Max Flanigan (LPCS), Andrew Woodruff (SCS), Dylan Borner (SCS), Sam Carter (SCS), James Flanigan (LPCS), Gunnar Anthony (LPCS) and Caleb Shoemaker (SLCS).

× Expand Keith Lobdell Jake Glicksman crossed the line first for Seton Catholic as the Knights scored wins over PHS and NCCS Sept. 24.

Knights double up

With Jake Glicksman crossing the line in 14:38, the Seton Catholic boys cross country team was led to wins of 26-30 over Plattsburgh High and 21-34 over Northeastern Clinton.

PHS scored the 21-39 win against the Cougars.

Thomas Gilbo placed second for Northeastern Clinton, while Luke Moore placed third for Seton. They were followed by Ethan Mulholland (PHS), Sean Vogl (PHS), Sam DeJordy (Seton), Chris Nephew (PHS), Seamus Andrew (Seton), Saurez (PHS), Mason Supernaw (NCCS), Gareth Mansfield (PHS), Kaden Champagne (PHS), Bryan Claudio (NCCS), Maxwell Grafstein (Seton) and Jack Crotty (PHS).