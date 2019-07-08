Unified hoops fulfills, rewards all involved

× Expand Keith Lobdell Teagan Seymore of Peru directs her teammate Holly Bedard where to stand as part of the zone defense their unified basketball team plays.

BEEKMANTOWN | Checking into the game, it was obvious Holly Bedard was excited to get onto the court and play some ball.

The Peru player walked out onto the court, but was not sure where she should go to play defense at the time.

Almost immediately, teammate Teagan Seymore walked up to Bedard, took her by the hand and directed her into the post, where the two made up part of the zone defense the Indians were playing.

After the game, Seymore said it was as helpful for her as it was for Bedard.

“I get a little lost if they are not out there, so my main goal was to try and help my teammates and get them to where they needed to play.”

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Peru Indians unified basketball team.

For the players who are getting an experience to play a varsity sport through unified basketball in Section VII — a program which has been in place for three full seasons through a partnership with NYSPHSAA and Special Olympics New York — the year has been fulfilling.

“I have been playing since ninth grade and everyone puts their hearts into the game no matter what happens,” Lexie Hackett of Beekmantown said. “When we see people struggling we try to help them out and make sure everyone is smiling at the end of the day.”

“I got to meet a few new friends, not only from my team,” said Beekmantown’s Bronson Agoney (teammates call him, “LeBronson”). “I just wanted to make sure I was there for all the players and help them up if they fell down. Just be there and have a great time. That’s all that matters for seasons on end and all sports you play.”

When Ticonderoga’s Taylor Bolton talked about the season, her answer made coach Alexandra Smith cry.

“Playing together as a family and friends is what I loved,” she said as Smith turned away. “I just loved being with everyone.”

“I like how everyone is looking to pass and get everyone to score,” Saranac’s Andrew Gaboriault said.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Saranac Lake’s Tyler Hochwald and Dakota Davis get a break from their unified basketball game in order to hydrate.

“I love it,” Saranac Lake’s Holly Kurtz said. “I love how we are all together and accepting each other to work together.”

“I had fun with the games, practices and the bus rides,” said Destani Edmonds of Plattsburgh High. “It was all a really good experience.”

WANTING TO HELP

The day after the Section VII unified finale was the Section VII track and field championships. As a key member of the team, Saranac all-star soccer and track athlete Shayne O’Neill would have been justified in saying he was not going to be at unified with one of the biggest meets of the year coming up.

But O’Neill was there, helping players get to the right spots on the court and finding them when open to try and get as many players involved as possible.

“It has always been a good thing I have seen going on and I decided I wanted to join the unified team and help them,” O’Neill said. “It is a great thing to do and it makes them all so happy. It is something they are going to remember for the rest of their lives.”

“That is the point of it,” said Robert Sutphen, Section VII coordinator. “To put everyone into a greater umbrella atmosphere in the school. You are starting to see senior nights at these schools where students have played three or four years and it has really started to entrench itself and it is something that everybody looks forward to.”

“Amazing game”

Earlier in the season, Peru traveled to Saranac for a special unified basketball game.

The tipoff was at 1:30 p.m., during the middle of the school day. Local news outlets came to cover the game, where the entire Saranac student body was in attendance, wearing white T-shirts and helping to raise funds for Special Olympics New York.

“It was a very fun game and it was very close,” Gaboriault said. “I got to be on the news.”

“The game at our school was amazing and the feeling that it brought to me was just amazing — I would have never pictured something like that,” O’Neill said.

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Ticonderoga Sentinels unified basketball team.

“That was a great way to promote the program,” Sutphen said about the game.

“That has to be framed as part of the message that this is not just two teams playing. We are not going to take Peru and Beekmantown’s football teams out of school for a noon kickoff on a Wednesday. We are doing this because we want people to be aware of it and so schools can see this is an inclusive event and an opportunity for students who did not traditionally fit into the athletic realm to be included and part of their team and a part of their school.” ■