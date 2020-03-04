Van Auken, Baker dominant in Eagles win over Griffins

× Expand Keith Lobdell Kate Van Auken scored 27 points for the Bolton Eagles in their 53-42 win over Boquet Valley Tuesday.

CLINTONVILLE | Somewhere, late North Carolina coach Dean Smith is smiling.

The Bolton varsity girls basketball team used a mix of new school, five-out offense, along with the classic four corners offense made famous by the college coaching legend to attack the Boquet Valley defense in a 53-42 win Tuesday.

“We had a lot of success getting them into space and we were fortunate to do so,” said Eagles coach Luke Schweikert on his teams offense, which was able to get to the basket and draw fouls, leading to Griffin players Ella King and Abbey Schwoebel fouling out.

“They took everything I gave them over the past two weeks, and I was hard with them, and they responded even harder,” said Schweikert of his team. “It was incredible to not play basketball in a month other than going into practice against ourselves and then have the game we had tonight.”

Kate Van Auken scored 27 points in the win, bringing her career point total to 1,240 for her career, tying Schwoebel’s older sister, Hannah, on the all-time Section VII scoring list.

“I am happy that we got this win and we are going back to finals. We just proved it to that team that we belong to be there,” said Van Auken, as the Eagles had lost to the former Westport program in the past two seasons, which now makes up part of the newly merged Boquet Valley squad.

Maria Baker added 23 points in the game, with nine coming in the final eight minutes of play, including seven of the final eight points scored.

“My shots were not falling at all early so I was relying on Katelyn for a lot of the game,” Baker said. “When we got to the end of the game, I wanted to put it away. I wanted them to know it was over.”

Baker’s final shot, a three-pointer with just over one minute left, gave the Eagles a 52-42 lead right after Boquet Valley’s Analise Burdo connected on a three to cut the lead to seven.

“I was a little bit nervous on the three, but as soon as I shot it I knew it was going in,” she said.

Schweikert said he knew his 1,000-point duo was ready for the game when he saw them at school.

“I had nothing to say to them and they had nothing to say to me, we knew what needed to be done and they executed,” he said. “I can’t stress how much they have meant to me and how much they have become a part of my life.”

Alysha McGarr scored three second half points on free throws, as the Eagles went on a 27-16 run after Schwoebel, who finished with 19 points, picked up her fourth foul at the 4:44 mark of the third and the score tied at 26-26.

The run started at 15-5 in the third, as Van Auken scored 10 and Baker two.

“They are really inter-changeable and rely on each other throughout the games,” said Schweikert. “They have gone from players who were concerned about stats and what they were doing to the point where all they care about is what they need to do to get wins.”

Burdo scored eight points for the Griffins, while Skylar Bisselle added five, Thea Shaw four, Bree Hunsdon two King two and Abby Monty two.

The Eagles will now face the top seed, Schroon Lake, Friday with a 4:30 p.m. tip at the Plattsburgh State Field House.