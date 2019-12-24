Van Auken reaches 1,000-point milestone

× Expand Provided Bolton junior Katelyn Van Auken with her celebratory 1,000-point basketball after becoming the 65th member of the Section VII 1,000-point club Dec. 16 at Lake Placid.

LAKE PLACID | Bolton junior Katelyn Van Auken became the 65th member of the Section VII girls 1,000-point scoring club, scoring 19 points against Lake Placid Dec. 16.

The 19th point came from the free thrown line, as Van Auken hit a pair to get points 999 and 1,000.

“I knew that if I could hit both I would make 1,000,” said Van Auken, adding after the first free throw Lake Placid called a time out.

“No one really said anything or looked at me during the timeout,” she said. “All coach (Luke Schweickert) said was that no one can move off the block until the ball goes up.

“I was in shock when it went in,” Van Auken continued. “Our coach has always told me this was something I could do in my career and the moment was amazing.”

“Kate is one of the selfless athletes I have ever coached,” said Schweickert. “She’s incredibly coachable and always puts the team and winning before her personal accolades. She deserves this moment and all of the great things that come along with it. We are very proud of her.”

The next goal for Van Auken personally is the Bolton scoring record, held by 1995 graduate Allison Huck at 1,358 points.

However, she may have company in her pursuit of the record, as junior teammate Maria Baker is also on the verge of the 1,000-point milestone.

“We are all looking forward to her getting to this mark as well,” Van Auken said. “We have started out the season strong and have worked hard so far to get where we want to be.”

Where Bolton wants to be is back in the sectional finals, where they want to claim the Class D title.

“We are looking to redeem ourselves after last year and the way it ended,” she said. “The goal is to win the league and sectional titles.”