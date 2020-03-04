VanderMeer receives swimming honors

× Expand Photo by Middlebury College VT-030720-SPORTS-VanderMeer Frances VanderMeer earns All-NESCAC praise.

MIDDLEBURY | Senior Frances VanderMeer of the Middlebury women’s swimming and diving team earned All-NESCAC praise in a pair of events at the 2020 NESCAC Championships. To earn all-conference honors, an individual or relay team must place in the top-three.

VanderMeer won her second-straight conference crown in the 50-yard freestyle with an NCAA ‘B’ cut time of 23.60.

The swimmer earned All-NESCAC honors in the 50 backstroke, touching the wall in 25.70 to earn second place.

In the same event, VanderMeer broke her own school record during the preliminaries, clocking in at 25.69.

She also collected three more top-10 finishes during the meet.

Individually, VanderMeer placed sixth in the 100 back with a time of 51.55.

She was on the 200 free relay team that placed fifth (1:35.43) and the 200 medley relay squad that earned seventh with a time of 1:44.93.

Both relay teams registered NCAA ‘B’ cut marks.

VanderMeer and her teammates will wait to hear about the NCAA Division III Championships when the official psych-sheets are released. ■