Vikings, Bobcats advance to C title game

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Ticonderoga’s Colton Huestis tried to pass the ball in a crowd of Moriah defenders that includes Jerin Sargent, Mike Rollins and Jeff Strieble. The Vikings scored the win over the Sentinels and will play Northern Adirondack Saturday in the Class C sectional finals.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Moriah Vikings and Northern Adirondack Bobcats will meet for the Section VII/Class C title Saturday at the Plattsburgh State Field House after the Vikings defeated rival Ticonderoga and the Bobcats used a strong third quarter to get past AuSable Valley in Tuesday’s Class C semifinals.

VIKINGS DEFEAT RIVALS

For the fourth time this season, the Moriah Vikings were able to get a win over rival Ticonderoga, this time scoring the 57-42 win and advancing to the Class C finals, where they will face top seed Northern Adirondack Saturday, March 2, 6:15 p.m. at the Field House.

“I thought we played well defensively for most of the game,” said Moriah coach Brian Cross.

“Colton (Huestis) is an incredible scorer. If we don’t play defense on him, he’s going to light it up. I thought Jerin (Sargent) played really well on him and got a lot of help.”

Braden Swan scored 19 points to lead the Vikings.

“It went well, but we definitely have room to improve for the Field House,” said Swan. “We let off the gas pedal a little bit and that is when they started coming back, but then we pushed it again and didn’t look back.”

Sargent added 16 points in the win, while Owen Fleury scored, 10, Mike Rollins, six, Jeff Strieble, two, Maddox Blaise, two, and Scott Rice, two.

“It was okay, but we got to get better,” Rollins said.

“NAC is going to be tough at the Field House. It is always tough to play there. We played really good basketball for the first three quarters, but then in the fourth, we couldn’t stop them.”

Colton Huestis scored 23 points in his final game as a Sentinel, ending his career with 1,124, tying him for 56th place in Section VII boys history with Henry Sandiford of Indian Lake/Long Lake.

Michael DuShane added 13 points in his final game, while Jack Grinnell scored four and Terrance Benedict, two.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Northern Adirondack’s Cody Peryea tries to elude AuSable Valley defender Luis Perez in the Section VII/Class C semifinals Tuesday.

BOBCATS OUTLAST PATRIOTS

Leading 22-21 and nearing the end of the first half, the Northern Adirondack Bobcats started to get on a roll, scoring the final seven points of the first half before outscoring the AuSable Valley Patriots 17-3 in the third quarter on their way to a 56-42 win, setting up the third meeting of the season with the Vikings in the sectional championship game.

Cody Lambert was impressive on both sides of the court, scoring 22 points to lead the Bobcats while adding 19 rebounds in the game.

“Cody Lambert was the one who stepped to the plate for us tonight,” said Bobcats coach Nate Bilow, who has talked throughout the season about the ability the team has to have numerous players come up big on different nights.

Reed Lashway scored 12 points in the win, while Brett Juntunen added seven, Lucas Smart seven, Doug Roberts three and Tommy Bergeron three.

Cody Peryea scored two points, but was responsible for helping set up his teammates with 11 assists.

Mason Douglas and Luis Perez each scored 10 points for the Patriots, while Evan Snow had nine, Patrick Durgan, six, Eli Douglas, five, and Carter Matzel, two.