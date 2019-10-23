Vikings, Bombers, Bobcats advance in C playoffs

× Expand Jill Lobdell Mikenna Valentine scored a hat trick as Moriah advanced to the Section VII/Class C semifinals with a 4-0 win over Saranac Lake Tuesday.

PORT HENRY | Mikenna Valentine scored three goals as third seed Moriah (9-4-1) defeat sixth seed Saranac Lake 4-0 in the Section VII/Class C quarterfinal round Oct, 22.

“I moved to the open space and got some good shots off,” said Valentine. “I am so proud of us right now. I’m so glad we came through today. We all clicked and had a good game and we want to keep improving and build on what we did today.”

Reagan Garrison added a goal and assist, while Paige Towns and Erica Anderson also had helpers.

Samantha Hayes made six saves to preserve the shutout for the defense.

“I think we actually came together as a team today,” said Cassidy Rushby. “We proved everyone who said we couldn’t do it wrong. I’m really proud of our team tonight.”

“I’m just so proud of us,” added Alexis Harter. “We pulled through as a team. We worked together really well. We killed it.”

“The girls just played our game and did our best,” said coach Christina Slattery. “If we play in the next round like I know we can, it will be a great game.”

Bobcats advance

The Vikings semifinal opponent will be second seed Northern Adirondack (14-3-0), who scored a 2-1 win over seventh seed Ticonderoga when Madi Seguin scored on an Anika Knight assist in the 78th minute of play.

Knight also assisted on the Bobcats first goal of the game by Madison Peryea in the 11th minute, while Molly Price scored on a Jade Charboneau assist to level the game at 1-1 in the 45th.

Aiden Lambert made five saves in the win, while Sentinel keeper Lizzie Rich made 26 saves to keep her team in the contest.

The Bobcats and Vikings will play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Beekmantown High School in the second semifinal.

Bombers to face Patriots

The fourth seed Lake Placid (8-5-0) advanced to the semifinals with a 2-0 win over Seton Catholic, and will face top seed AuSable Valley (10-6-0) in the 5 p.m. game Oct. 24.

Emma Adragna and Darianna Patterson scored in the first 23 minutes of the game as the Blue Bombers held a 14-4 advantage in shots.

Lea O’Brien made three saves to preserve the shutout, while Kennedy Spriggs made 12 saves for the Knights.