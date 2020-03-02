Vikings defense, Eichen’s strong fourth move Vikings into C final

× Expand Jill Lobdell Gwen Eichen goes up for a fourth quarter layup against AuSable Valley’s Shea Durgan in the Class C sectional semifinals Monday. Eichen scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth as part of a 38-25 win over the Patriots.

BEEKMANTOWN | A strong interior defense and timely shooting from Gwen Eichen advanced the third seed Moriah Vikings to the Section VII/Class C championship game scoring a 38-25 win over second seed AuSable Valley Monday.

Eichen scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter, while Noel Williams had seven of her team-high 12 in the third.

“We passed well and I was able to finish some shots in the fourth quarter,” said Eichen, who also had 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. “I think we all pulled together as a team more as the game went along and I am really stoked right now.”

“We have been asking Gwen to shoot all year long and it was great to have her step up and score some big points for us tonight,” said Vikings coach Stephan Pelkey.

Williams said the team focused on moving the ball more in the second half

“We needed to defend stronger and on our offense needed to be much better in the second half,” said Williams, who also had five steals. “We were able to get a few more looks and I got some shots to fall.”

Moriah had a strong night with their interior defense as Zoe Olcott, Eichen and Kennady Allen turned away shots for the Vikings throughout.

“Our defense is what won the game for us,” said Olcott, who finished with four points, eight assists and five blocks. “We played probably the best defense we could have played as a team and the best we have played all season.”

Allen added three blocks in the win, while also combining with Alexis Snyder to mark AuSable star Koree Stillwell.

“Our goal was to really mark up on her and limit her to as few points as we could,” said Allen. “We played really good defense as a team and that is what kept us in the game when our offense was lacking.”

Sage Baker scored all eight of her points in the opening half to help the Vikings to a 14-10 lead, while Avery Briggs added three points in the win.

The Patriots, meanwhile, were very active with their hands defensively, causing numerous turnovers off of deflections and tips.

However, the Patriots could only connect on five field goals in the game, and went 13-30 from the free throw line overall.

Stillwell scored 13 points for the Patriots, while Cora Long added five, Brooklyn Douglass three, Reece Shambo two, Reanna Prentiss one and Lilley Keyser one.

Game recap: Low scoring early

Even though the two teams had met three times in the regular season, the first quarter was more or less a feeling out process for both teams on the large Beekmantown court, with the Vikings holding a slim, 4-3 advantage.

The Patriots started to warm up from the free throw line as Brooklyn Douglass and Koree Stillwell made 4-of-5 early at the end of the first and into the second quarter. However, the Patriots then went 0-of-6 in the rest of the quarter, while Sage Baker had the answer, with five points in the stanza to help give the Vikings a 13-7 lead heading into the final 20 seconds of play before a Cora Long three made the score 13-10.

The Patriots had the chance to cut into the lead more in the final five seconds, but on the last play, there were six players on the court for the Patriots, resulting in a technical foul as Noel Williams made one of the free throws for a 14-10 lead.

Williams, Eichen lead in second half

Williams kept scoring to start the second half, netting seven of the Vikings 10 points in third, with Avery Briggs scoring the last three points of the stanza as Moriah increased its lead to 24-18 heading into the fourth.

In the final quarter, Gwen Eichen scored nine of the Vikings’ 14 fourth quarter points, getting open on the inside and scoring from the post, including a key three-point play off an assist from Williams.