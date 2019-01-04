Vikings open new year with win

× 1 of 3 Expand Moriah’s Owen Fleury goes to the basket against Beekmantown defender Andrew Sorrell Thursday. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 3 Expand Plattsburgh High’s Bailey Pombrio goes up for a shot over Ticonderoga’s Michael DuShane and Ty Schlogl. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 3 of 3 Expand Brayden Drew goes up for a layup for Elizabethtown-Lewis against Keene Thursday. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

PORT HENRY | The Moriah Vikings jumped out to a 51-18 lead en route to a 86-48 in over Beekmantown Thursday evening.

Maddox Blaise scored 36 points in the win, while Braden Swan added 23, Jeff Strieble, 9, Alex Larrow, 6, Owen Fleury, 4, Cody Petro, 4, and Scott Rice, 2.

Andrew Sorrell led the Eagles with 13 points, while Parker Kelly added 10, Jacob Dixon, 8, Ian-James McCasland, 6, Maxwell French, 5, Mitchell French, 2, Nathaniel Finley, 2, and Jalen Belrose, 2.

In Ticonderoga, Plattsburgh High took a 31-19 lead into halftime as they scored a 54-26 win over the host Sentinels with Bailey Pombrio scoring 14 points to lead the Hornets offense while Tyler Phillips added 11, Zach Bieber, 10, Andrew Follmer, 10, Riley Channell, 5, Dylan Garrant, 2, and Liam Perkins, 2. Colton Huestis and Michael DuShane each scored 6 points in the loss, while Terrance Benedict scored 4, Jack Grinnell, 3, Conall Tierney, 3, Ty Schlogl, 2, and Bryce Gautreau, 2.

In a back-and-forth game where both teams had late leads, Elizabethtown-Lewis scored a 47-46 win over the Keene Beavers as Brayden Drew scored 20 points in the win. Brandon Tromblee added 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Lions, while Ethan Graham added 9 points and Chris Jones, 6. Aidan Lopez scored 22 points for the Beavers in the loss, while Sebastian Smith and Sam Baldwin scored 8.

Cody Lambert recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Northern Adirondack Bobcats while Reed Lashway added 13 points and 11 rebounds as the Bobcats scored a 61-48 win over Saranac. Brett Juntunen led the Bobcats with 15 points, while Brady Hebert scored 11 points for the Chiefs, with Nick LeBeau adding 11 and Connor Recore, 9.

Northeastern Clinton Cougars scored a 42-41 win over Saranac Lake with Spencer Turdo leading the Cougars with 14 points while Thomas Gilbo added 10. Jacob Shipman had 15 points for the Red Storm.