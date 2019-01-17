Vikings roll in rivalry matchup

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Jerin Sargent, of Moriah, drives to the basket against Ticonderoga’s Ty Schlogl and Terrance Benedict Wednesday night. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Terreance Benedict drives to the basket for Ticonderoga as Jeff Strieble defends for Moriah. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Nathanael LePage Cody Peryea, of Northern Adirondack, takes the ball down the court in the Bobcats’ road to victory over the Patriots. Prev Next

PORT HENRY | The Moriah varsity boys basketball team used their speed to jump out to an early lead and keep rival Ticonderoga at bay in a 67-38 win Wednesday.

The game started with a rarely seen pregame infraction call, with Braden Swan hitting a pair of free throws and Maddox Blaise the scoring on the opening possession to give the Vikings a 4-0 lead.

The Vikings were then able to force key turnovers throughout the first half, leading to several transition layups in building up a 38-20 halftime lead.

Jerin Sargent scored 17 points and was a rebound shy of a double-double with nine, while Swan added 15, Blaise, 11, Owen Fleury, 11, Alex Larrow, 4, Scott Rice, 4, Jeff Strieble, 2, Cody Petro, 2, and Mike Rollins, 1.

Colton Huestis led the Sentinels with 18 points, while Ty Schlogl scored 6, Carson Reeves, 5, Bobby Condit, 3, Conall Tierney, 3, Terrance Benedict, 2, and Michael DuShane, 2.

BOBCATS KEEP LEAD

Northern Adirondack Bobcats were able to build up a 17-point halftime lead over AuSable Valley before holding on for a 66-50 win as the Patriots were able to cut into the lead in the second half but never draw even.

Reed Lashway led the Bobcats with 22 points, while Brett Juntunen added 18, Cody Peryea, 8, Cody Lambert, 7, Lucas Smart, 6, and Doug Roberts, 5.

Eli Douglas led the Patriots with 14 points as Mason Douglas added 11, Carter Matzel, 10, Evan Snow, 9, and Luis Perez, 9.

HORNETS BEST EAGLES

Plattsburgh High outscored Beekmantown 38-14 in the opening half of play as they scored a 70-48 win over Beekmantown.

Tyler Phillips scored 16 points to lead the Hornets, while Zach Bieber added 15, Jaden Kalinowski 12, Bailey Pombrio 11, Liam Perkins 2, Dylan Garrant 2, Jon Cliff 1 and Andy Brown 1.

Jaden Belrose scored 12 points for the Eagles, while Parker Kelly added 9, Ian-James McCasland 8, Andrew Sorrell 6, Nathaniel Finley 6, Brandon Belrose 3 and Maxwell French 2.

KNIGHTS START SECOND HALF STRONG

Seton Catholic outscored Crown Point by 10 points in each half as the Knights earned a 6-40 victory over the Panthers to start the second half of MVAC northern division play.

Neil Yang led the Knights with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Matt Ladieu added 11, Tom Murray, 9, Tobiah Osborne, 9, and Foster Ovios, 9.

Zach Spaulding led the Panthers with 13 points as Jake LaDeau added 11, Cody Crammond, 8, Reese Celotti, 3, Noah Spaulding, 3, and Cameron Harrington, 2.

BLUE BOMBERS DEFEAT EAGLES

Lake Placid kept pace in the MVAC southern division as they scored a 55-34 win over Bolton with Pao Tantitanomwong scoring 17 points to lead the Blue Bombers, while Jesse Izzo added 14, Matt Brandes, 8, Jacob Novick, 6, Jake Coursen, 6, and Colin Brandes, 2.

CHIEFS DEFEAT COUGARS

Connor Recore led Saranac with 26 points as the Chiefs scored a 73-46 win over Northeastern Clinton.

Jared Duquette added 12 points in the win, while Jack Mather scored 8, Brady Hebert, 6, Cogan Johnston, 6, Joe Webster, 3, and Shey Manor, 2.

Braydon Racine scored 15 points for the Cougars, with Spencer Trudo adding 8, James Molinski, 7, Alex Gomez, 6, Thomas Gilbo, 5, Bryan Claudio, 3, and Ian O’Donnell, 2.

CHAZY WINS BATTLE OF EAGLES

The Chazy Eagles jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead as they scored a 73-46 win in the final meeting between Chazy and the Westport Eagles in the regular season.

Alex Chapman led Chazy with 21 points, while Brice Panetta added 19, Gabe Huchro, 14, Ben Norcross, 11, Devin Therrian, 5, and Bruce Juneau, 3.

Blake Liberi led the Westport Eagles with 13 points while Edward Nesbitt added 11, Will Napper, 10, Mackenzie Stephens, 4, Hudson Stephens, 3, Matthew Pribble, 3, and Kaleb Pettit, 2.

WILDCATS SCORE WIN OVER BEAVERS

Collin Bresnahan scored 19 points as the Schroon Lake Wildcats scored a 68-30 win over Keene, with Andrew Pelkey adding 12 points, Ryan Haneman, 9, Gabe Gratto, 9, Cian Bresnahan, 6, Tyler Dick, 4, Harrison Gereau, 2, Marcus Peace, 2, and Cole Plumstead, 2.

Aidan Lopez led the Beavers with 12 points, while Sebastian Smith added 10 and Kyle Shambo, 8.

RED STORM WIN OVER LUMBERJACKS

In a battle of the old Mayor’s Cup schools, Saranac Lake got eight fourth quarter points from James Catania as they scored a 37-31 win over the Tupper Lake lumberjacks.

Zach Churco led the Red Storm with 14 points, while Jacob Shipman scored 9 and Brooks Fletcher added 6.