Vikings run down Patriots win streak

Braden Swan scored four touchdowns for the Moriah Vikings in their win over AuSable Valley Oct. 11.

CLNTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley Patriots opened their Oct. 11 matchup with Moriah scoring on a 60-yard pass trick play from Eli Douglas to Luis Perez 18 seconds in for an 8-0 lead, looking to improve on their three game winning streak.

The Vikings had other ideas in mind, scoring 24 points in the remainder of the opening quarter en route to a 44-15 win over the Patriots.

Braden Swan helped lead the way for the Vikings, scoring a total of 30 points in the game on the strength of four touchdowns and three two-point conversions. Swan scored on runs of 65 and eight yards in the first, followed by receiving plays of 18 and six yards in the second. Overall, the senior had 125 yards of total offense.

Running back Maddox Blaise continued his strong season for the Vikings, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for the season on the back of a 170 yard day which included a touchdown. In all, the Vikings had 350 yards on the ground compared to 25 for the Patriots.

Evan Snow scored on a one-yard run for the other Patriot points, finishing with 90 pass yards on the day.