Vikings score key Division II win

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Noel Williams scored 21 points for the Moriah Vikings as they scored a win over Northern Adirondack Tuesday.

PORT HENRY | The Moriah Vikings surged in the second half of their Tuesday game against Northern Adirondack, outscoring the Bobcats 30-14 to score a 53-34 win.

Noel Williams paced the Vikings with 21 points in the game, while Madison Olcott scored 14 points to go with 11 rebounds. McKenzie Sprague added 13 points, while Mackenzie Peters scored 5.

Emily Peryea led the Bobcats with 11 points, while Alexis Belrose scored 8, Kira Labarge 7, Grace Thume 3, Brynne Gilmore 3 and Rhylee Poupore 2.

CHIEFS DEFEAT HORNETS

The Saranac girls varsity basketball team jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead in defeating the Plattsburgh High Hornets, 57-20, Tuesday.

Payton Couture had a strong game for the Chiefs with 19 points, while Elise LePage scored 11, Alivia Waldron 10, Hannah Desserault 6, Kayla Myers 4, Hannah Peroza 3, Sydney Myers 2 and Allison Garman 2.

Kennedi LaValley led the Hornets with 8 points, as Abbi Crahan scored 6, Tenzin Pema 4 and Catie Parker 2.

PATS JUMP OUT EARLY, DEFEAT SENTINELS

In the battle of revolutionaries Tuesday, AuSable Valley jumped out quick and did not look back, outscoring Ticonderoga 28-7 in the opening 16 minutes on the way to a 39-23 win.

Koree Stillwell led the Patriots with 11 points, with Sophie Rennie adding 9, Cora Long 6, Reanna Prentiss 5, Lilley Keysor 4, Brooklyn Douglass 2 and Shea Durgan 2.

Kennedy Davis, Saidi St. Andrews and Kaelyn Rice each scored 5 points for the Sentinels, while Savannah LaCourse and Emily Purkey each scored 4.

PERU BESTS BEEKMANTOWN

The Indians pulled out to a 22-14 halftime lead and kept their distance from the Eagles in the second half, scoring a 36-23 win Tuesday.

Ally Post scored 11 points in the win for Peru, while Bri Brousseau added 10 and Kortney McCarthy 9. Emily Beattie and Kayleigh Jackson each scored 3 points.

For Beekmantown, Kiera Regan led the team with 9 points, as Jhenna Trombley scored 6, Anna Drapeau 3, Taylor Nelson 2, Rylee Fesette 2 and Avery Durgan 1.

KEENE DEFEATS CHAZY

The Keene varsity girls basketball team outscored Chazy 45-15 in the opening half as they recorded a 70-30 win over the Eagles Tuesday.

Alyssa Summo scored 33 points in the win, while Caitlyn Lopez added 9, Amelia Ellis 8, Emily Whitney 6, Megan Quinn 6, Lacey Lawrence 4 and Haylie Buysee 4.

LAKE PLACID SCORES WIN OVER MOUNTAINEERS

Deidra Kellerman scored 14 points and Natalie Tavares added another 11 as the Lake Placid Blue Bombers scored a 43-24 win over Minerva/Newcomb Tuesday.

Grace Crawford scored 8 points in the win, while Sara Rose-McCandish added 6, Dylan Bashaw 2 and Izzy Armstrong 2.

Kate Wimberly led the Mountaineers with 14 points.