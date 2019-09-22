Vikings take round one of rivalry

× Expand Keith Lobdell Moriah’s Myles Madill comes through the Ticonderoga line to eventually record a sack on Sentinel quarterback Terrence Benedict during the Sept. 20 meeting between the two squads.

TICONDEROGA | With 300 yards of offense on the ground — over half from Maddox Blaise — and two big plays from Braden Swan, the Moriah Vikings took the first of the two-game season series from the Ticonderoga Sentinel football team, 42-6, Sept. 20.

Blaise went for 175 yards and two scores, while Swan had a 30 yard touchdown reception and 105 yard interception return for a touchdown in the Viking win. Todd Malbon threw the touchdown pass to Swan while also running for a touchdown, as Matt Diehl also had one rushing score.

Big plays

“I saw the ball and was able to make the catch,” said Swan about his interception in the second quarter with Moriah leading 21-7. “I was going to knee it but I saw green and took off for it. My teammates always throw great blocks.”

“They could have cut the lead to one score and he picks it off and goes 100-plus yards so it was big to get that interception and not let them score,” said Moriah head coach Don Tesar.

“We had a couple chances, but the interception was big because it was a 14-point swing on one play,” said Ticonderoga coach Bobby Porter.

Swan also started the scoring with the reception for a 7-0 lead.

“We had the play called earlier, but I wanted to get the first down,” Tesar said. “Once I had the first down, my coaches were saying we were running the ball too well but I had a feeling they would bite on the play action.”

Tesar gave credit to his quarterback, who was making his first start after Jeff Streible went out with a concussion last week.

“Todd threw a great pass that was on the money to Braden,” Tesar said. “He threw a great pass last week that was on the money, as well.”

He added the Vikings did a good job keeping the Sentinels from getting any big plays later in the game.

“Terrence Benedict throws the ball extremely well and has good receivers,” Tesar said of the Sentinel offense. “They also had a touchdown pass dropped early in the game, so we got some breaks today.”

Line comes together

Another key for the Vikings was the play of the lines, providing holes for Blaise and the run game while getting into the Ticonderoga backfield on defense.

“Blocking has been everything,” said Blaise. ”The line has been great. It all starts in practice and with the line.”

“They are young kids still and they do not have experience starting on the offensive line last year,” said Tesar of that grouping. “We took Mark Maye from fullback to tackle and brought Myles Madill into a two-way role and the line has really been a bright spot this season.”

Tesar added the focus of the entire team to clean up their play was key.

“We have been stressing fixing the penalties we have had called on us,” he said. “We had over 200 yards in penalties called on us in week one. We had big penalties called at big times in week two. Those things make up the difference. You eliminate those penalties and you have the lead in both games. We stressed keeping the hands in and limiting penalties.”

For the Sentinels, Benedict connected with brother Monty Benedict for the lone score of the game.

On track

The win over Ticonderoga reminded Tesar and the team of last season, starting with an 0-2 record but responding with a big win over the Sentinels in week three. The Vikings went on to win eight more games after, including the Section VII/Class D title and advancing to the state title game.

However, the Vikings know this is a new year, and also know they have to remain disciplined or they can revert back to the first two weeks.

“It was heartbreaking to lose both of those games because we could have won them,” said Blaise. “We went into practice last Monday and fixed everything we could and came out tonight and fought hard.”

“The mentality was low to start the week but it is only going up from here,” said Swan. “We know what we want to accomplish and what we have to do.”