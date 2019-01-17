Vikings take round one of winter rivalry

× 1 of 3 Expand Kaelyn Rice of Ticonderoga goes up for a rebound against Moriah’s Madison Olcott in the matchup between the two teams Jan. 15. More photos from this game are available at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 3 Expand Moriah’s Cassidy Rushby goes after a loose ball along with Hannah Riper of Ticonderoga. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 3 of 3 Expand Ticonderoga’s Jade Charboneau drives to the basket against Moriah’s Gwen Eichen. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

TICONDEROGA | The Moriah girls varsity basketball team started to pull away midway through the opening period and did not look back in a 53-20 win over Ticonderoga Jan. 15 in the first of two meetings between the two squads this basketball season.

Noel Williams scored 15 points to lead the Vikings, while McKenzie Sprague added 14, Madison Olcott 10, Kennady Allen five, Gwen Eichen five and Mackenzie Peters four.

Saidi St. Andrews set the pace for the Sentinels with six points, while Jade Charboneau added four, Kennedy Davis three, Svannah LaCourse two, Kaelyn Rice two, Emily Purkey two and Molly Price one.

Rice had a strong night on the boards for the Sentinels.