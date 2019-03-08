Vikings, Warriors meet in battle of small school elite

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Braden Swan and the Moriah Vikings will look to end the Lake George Warriors’ undefeated season in the Class C regional finals March 9.

BEEKMANTOWN | They are two of the three most decorated high school boys basketball programs this decade.

On Saturday, the defending Class C state champion and top-ranked Lake George Warriors will bring a 25-0 record into Beekmantown High School as they play 2018 Class D state finalist and 19th ranked Moriah (17-6) with a trip to Binghamton and the final four on the line, as the Vikings were moved from Class D to C this season.

The game is expected to start at 1:45 p.m., following the Class C girls regional final between Cambridge and Moriah.

The Warriors have won three Class C state titles since 2010 — taking it all in 2018, 2015 and 2013 — while Moriah won the Class D title in 2017.

Lake George’s three state titles equal the total of Mount Vernon (Class AA) and Westhill (Class B) over the past nine years, while Scotia-Glenville (Class A), Jamesville-DeWitt (Class A) and Buffalo Middle Early College (Class C — a name well-known by AuSable Valley fans) have each won the state title twice.

Lake George also played in the state championship game in 2017, while the Vikings are currently on a three-year title game streak since 2016.

Moriah has made one more final four appearance than the Warriors, having been to the final weekend of play every year since 2014.

The Vikings also have more sectional titles, having won six straight and a seventh in 2011. Moriah has been to the Section VII finals in every year this decade, only losing to Seton Catholic as a Class C team in 2012 and to Crown Point as a Class D squad in 2010.

The only small school program that could boast a stronger resume is New York Mills, who dominated Class D basketball in the first half of the 2010s, with two state titles and six straight appearances in the final four, beating Moriah in 2014 on their way to a state title.

THE MATCHUP

Lake George is led by center senior Chris Becker, who averages 20 points per game this season and was a sixth-team all-state selection, along with senior combo guard Mason Flatley, a second-team all-state selection last year who averages 15.4 per game, leading the team with 69 three-pointers made.

Connor Vidnansky averages 9.5 points per game for the Warriors, while Luke Pelchar (7.0), Alex Leonelli (6.4) and Juan Garcia (4.2) have scored more than 100 points this season.

The roster also includes Cameron Orr, Shane Clarke, Cole Clarke, Colin Leonelli, Hunter Rounds, Kagen Helms, Daniel Pushor and Xavier Ruiz.

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The Moriah boys basketball team with the Section VII/Class C banner.

Jerin Sargent scored 17 points for the Vikings in the Section VII/Class C title game and averages 14.9 per game to lead Moriah, while Braden Swan averages 14.2.

Owen Fleury scored 14 in the sectional title game and averages 7.1 per game, while Mike Rollins (7.1) and Jeff Strieble (6.9) round out the starting lineup.

Maddox Blaise played a key role for Moriah off the bench March 2, and averages 9.3 points per game. Scott Rice (2.5) also played solid minutes for the Vikings against Northern Adirondack.

Alex Larrow, Mike Bizon, Cody Petro, Austin Drake, Luke Smith, Mike Demarais, Matt Diehl and Bryce Sprague also come off the bench for the Vikings.