Vikings win Alzheimer’s tournament title

WILLSBORO | Noel Williams made a strong case for tournament MVP, scoring 18 points as the Moriah Vikings scored a 50-29 win over Ticonderoga in Judy’s Ninth Annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament in Willsboro Tuesday night.

Falling behind 3-0 early, the Vikings scored the next 10 points of the quarter, growing their lead to 25-11 at halftime.

Sage Baker added eight points, while Kennady Allen scored seven.

“We did a pretty good job for our first two games,” said Allen. “We have things we still need to work on but it was a positive start for us.”

“We got ourselves together after Ticonderoga started strong,” added Baker. “It was a little rough at times, but throughout the season our goal is to keep getting better and stronger.”

Alexis Snyder and Avery Briggs each scored six points off the bench in the win, while Gwen Eichen added five.

Cassidy Mattison and Sophia Dorsett continued their strong starts to the season for the Sentinels, scoring 10 and eight points in the loss. Kennedy Davis added five points, while Kylee Huestis scored two, Kaelyn Rice two, Molly Price one and Jade Charboneau one.