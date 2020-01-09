Visconti signs with Georgia Southern Rifle team

× Expand Provided Amy Visconti is surrounded by her parents, Peter and Karen, along with her sisters Betsy and Holly as she signs with Georgia Southern Rifle for the 2020-21 college season.

CHAMPLAIN | Amy Visconti, a senior at NCCS, has signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Georgia Southern NCAA Div 1 Rifle Team.

Visconti will receive an athletic scholarship as part of her offer. Georgia Southern is in the Southern Conference and is a all girls team.

She is currently a member of the Plattsburgh Rod & Gun Club’s Rough Riders Rifle Team.

Last year, Visconti was the top junior shooter in the Eastern Conference of the National Rifle League and was a league first team All-Star. She helped lead the Rough Riders to a third place finish in the Nation and another Conference Championship.

She began her shooting career as a member of the Jr Rough Riders and was coached by a her father, Peter Visconti, who shot for St. Johns University and is currently the coach of the Plattsburgh State Marksmanship Club Team.

Her brother Andrew is a senior and shoots for Wofford College also on an athletic scholarship. Her sister Holly is a member of the Junior Rough Riders.

Visconti is planning to major in criminal justice. She is looking forward to another successful indoor shooting season and looking forward to her four years at Georgia Southern.