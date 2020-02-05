WarEagle wrestlers advance toward post-season

× Expand Photo by Lauren Wittenberg WarEaglesLeonReynolds Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George wrestler Leon Reynolds executes a cradle move on Hayden Sirchia in the 126-pound bout of a Jan. 23 meet against Corinth. Sirchia escaped a pin, but Reynolds won the match in a 7-5 decision.

LAKE LUZERNE | Winding down their 2019-2020 season, the Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George wrestling team fought a battle with Corinth on Jan. 23, losing the meet 39-41. But if it weren’t for forfeits in two classes, the WarEagles would have been victors in the matchup.

WarEagle athletes winning their matches by pins include Cameron Duers who pinned Taz Bovee in 37 seconds at 220 pounds; Caleb Carpenter who pinned Paul Granger in 3:37 at 113 pounds; Justin Hoffman who pinned Michael Kirk in 49 seconds at 152 pounds, and Mike Fuss, who pinned Dan Tracy in 1:32 at 160 pounds.

Winning by points were Grace York with a 7-6 decision over Garrett Bourdeau at 106 pounds, Leon Reynolds with a 7-5 decision over Hayden Sirchia at 126 pounds, and Aiden Price with a 5-0 decision over Max Jones at 138 pounds. Mystic Potts was awarded with a forfeit at 99 pounds.

Burgers outscore WarEagleS

On Jan. 15, Warrensburg defeated Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George 52-28, despite the WarEagles showing strength in several of the lower weight classes. In the heavyweight range, the WarEagles were hampered by three forfeits due to lack of wrestlers.

At 106 pounds Burgher Cameron Carpenter won a 15-2 major decision over Grace York. At 113 pounds, WarEagle Caleb Carpenter pinned Landian Templeton in 1:31. At 120 pounds, Carpenter’s teammate Gavin McCabe pinned Burgher Robert Ranous in 1:56; and at 126 pounds, WarEagle Carter McIntosh won a 21-12 major decision over Dante Corriveau.

At this point, Warrensburg won three straight matches: At 132 pounds, Burgher Tanner McKenna pinned Mike Springer in 1:03; at 138 pounds, Warrensburg’s Zachary Shambo pinned Sam Stzork in 27 seconds; and at 145 pounds, Burgher Zachary Carpenter pinned Dustin Lashway in 47 seconds.

At 152 pounds, All-Star WarEagle Justin Hoffman won a 14-9 decision over Hunter McKenna, who also has won major awards in his lengthy career. As of Jan. 25, Hoffman was 19-2 and McKenna was 32-1: This was McKenna’s first loss this year.

At 160 pounds, WarEagle Mike Fuss pinned Thomas Combs; and at 170 pounds, Fuss’ teammate Colby Hoolihan won a 6-1 decision over Joseph Murdick.

Winning forfeits for the Burghers were Ayden Rushia at 182 pounds, Hunter Nemec at 195 pounds, and Tristen Hitchcock at 220 pounds.

At 285 pounds, Burgher Jacob Clear pinned Hunter Demarsh in 38 seconds; and Clear’s teammate Zachary Olden pinned Mystic Potts in 16 seconds at 99 pounds.

WarEagles successful in tourney

At the Joe McCabe tournament Jan. 11 at Maple Hill High, the WarEagles placed 7th out of 15 teams, and Justin Hoffman won the championship of the 152-pound weight-class.

To win the title, Hoffman pinned Troy Austin of Whitehall-Fort Ann at 1:08 in the finals match, after pinning Brett Bonenfant at 36 seconds in the semifinals.

Carter McIntosh won second place at 120 pounds, after pinning Javier Ayarza of Maple Hill at 2:11 in a semifinal match, but subsequently getting pinned by John Dunham of Watervliet in 1:01.

AT 160 pounds, WarEagle Mike Fuss also won second place by winning a 3-0 decision over Bassir Rezek of Shaker High in the semifinals, before losing to Tyler Filarecki of Tamarac in an 8-6 decision.

Caleb Carpenter won third place at 113 pounds after winning an 11-6 decision over Regan Retell of Tamarac. Gavin McCabe and Colby Hoolihan also were among the top half of all wrestlers, by winning preliminary matches in their respective weight classes of 120-pounds and 170-pounds.

The WarEagles had a tight schedule this week: after a meet Wednesday Jan. 29 against Mechanicville-Stillwater, they were slated to wrestle Amsterdam the next day. That’s not all: 38 hours later, they will be competing in the Wasaren League Tournament, set for Saturday Feb. 1 at Tamarac High.

After a week off, the WarEagle wrestlers will be competing Feb. 8 in the Section II Class C tournament, to be held this year at Tamarac. One week later, the Section II Division II tournament is to occur at the Cool Insuring Arena.

On Feb. 28 and 29, the state championship tournament is to take place, and presumably WarEagle Justin Hoffman will be a contender — and perhaps a few of his teammates, if they prevail in Sectionals.