WarEagles’ Cody York wins Section II wrestling title

× Expand Photo provided The Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George WarEagles wrestling team poses for a group photograph on Feb. 2 after winning the team championship of the Section II Class C tournament — in which all 14 wrestlers entered placed first through sixth place in their weight classes.

GLENS FALLS | Cody York, a high-school senior on the Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George wrestling team, is finally a Section II champion.

York won first place in the 182-pound weight class during the Section II Division 2 tournament held Feb. 9 in the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Although he possesses a long list of wrestling accomplishments and has won many awards, this is the first Section II championship he’s attained in his five years as a high school varsity wrestler.

In his sectional finals match, York pinned Hunter Edwards of Cobleskill-Richmond in one minute and 25 seconds to win the title, earning a berth in the state championship tournament — which is set for Friday Feb. 22 and Saturday Feb. 23 in the Times Union Arena in Albany.

Coach Larry Rounds predicted that York will experience success in the tournament.

“Cody is healthy and he’s definitely peaking at the right time,” coach Larry Rounds said.

Undefeated at 40-0 for the season, York has enjoyed an outstanding wrestling career. He has wrestled in the state tournament, he’s won several Class C and Class D wrestling championships, and has twice been named an Adirondack League All-Star. Also, he has won 128 regular-season matches over his varsity career, which started as an eighth grader.

Placing second in the Section II Division 2 at 152 pounds was Logan Duers, who won all his early rounds in the tournament, but lost in the finals to Zack Lawrence, a five-time sectional champion.

Duers is also an All-Star, having won a Section II championship title in 2017. Also, he’s competed in state championship tournaments twice in Texas and once in New York state. Last year, he won 38 matches in the regular season — and he’s tallied a 32-5 season this year through January.

Sports observers are predicting that Duers will be granted a wild-card bid for the state tournament — the decision is to be made this next week.

Three WarEagles placed fifth: Cameron Duers at 195 pounds, Gary Spotswood — who was seeded 7th — at 145 pounds, and Justin Hoffman at 160 pounds.

Like Spotswood, Quinton Fox ended up wrestling above his seeding. He was seeded 8th but placed sixth.

Colby Hoolihan placed 6th at 170 pounds.

The WarEagles all wrestled with determination, which earned their squad fifth place among 33 teams representing about 40 schools, Rounds said.

“Yesterday was an emotional roller-coaster, with its highs and lows,” he said. “Especially the handshakes with the seniors who were wrestling their last match.”

While seniors York and Logan Duers are likely to be wrestling more this next week, their classmates Spotswood, Neil Galvin, Shepherd Boggs and Will Mitcham wrestled their last high-school matches.

The 2018-19 season has been record-setting for the WarEagles, as the team has won the most meets ever in 2018-19, as well as the most tournament titles.

Despite the loss of the six seniors, Rounds said the future is bright for 2019-20.

“We’re excited about our eighth graders that are moving up to varsity,” he said. “They will be bringing new energy and excitement to the team.”