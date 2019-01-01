WarEagles continue to advance winning campaign

× Expand Photo by Lauren Wittenberg WarEagle Cody York muscles his Salem-Cambridge opponent toward a pin as a referee scrutinizes the action to determine when to declare a fall. With an 18-0 record as of Dec. 29, York is aiming for a Section II title this season.

HADLEY | With their athletes sharpening their skills day by day, the Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George WarEagles wrestling team defeated yet another opponent, the talented Salem-Cambridge squad Dec. 19.

Held in the Hadley-Luzerne gym, the WarEagles displayed athleticism throughout the weight classes as they won 46-27.

The meet started out with the muscular WarEagle senior Logan Duers, 12-3 so far this year, pinning Rylie Burr in 14 seconds in the 160-pound weight class. From then on, the victories kept accumulating.

Duers’ teammate Justin Hoffman decisioned Hunter Day 2-1 at 170 pounds. Hoffman, a sophomore, is 12-2 so far this season. At 182 pounds, junior Colby Hoolihan defeated Doug Pennington in a 14-7 decision.

Then senior Cody York, a three-year Section II place-winner, pinned Lucas Martindale in 34 seconds at 195 pounds.

York is expected to be the top wrestler in the upcoming Sectional tournament in two months.

Junior Cameron Duers followed, winning an 8-0 decision over Evan Day at 220 pounds — Cameron is 11-3 to date this season. Senior Will Mitcham, 12-2 at this point, then was credited with a forfeit at 285 pounds.

From that point on, the WarEagles wins were scattered. Seventh-grader Gavin McCabe won an 8-5 decision over Jacob Haynes at 106 pounds; and freshman Quinton Fox pinned Jacob Lisoski in 1:12 at 126 pounds, followed by junior Mike Fuss winning a 7-3 decision over Jamie Olvera at 145 pounds and senior Gary Spotswood pinning Cliff Lewis in 2:54 at 152 pounds.

The victory advanced the WarEagles to 8-2 overall as they remained undefeated in the league.

Dec. 29, the WarEagles competed in the Queensbury Holiday Tournament and came in second amongst 10 teams. Three WarEagle wrestlers won championships: York at 182 pounds to advance his season record to 17-0, Cameron Duers at 195 and Will Mitcham at 285. Placing second in the tourney were Logan Duers at 152 pounds and Justin Hoffman at 160.

Coach Larry Rounds said this week his wrestlers were working hard.

“Now that we’re in the middle third of the season, all our athletes are stepping up another notch: they’re gaining muscle, some are pushing for lower weight classes, and all are in shape, following regular diets — and they’re now much stronger pound-for-pound.”

Rounds said that all his athletes have been contributing to the team’s victories.

“Early this season, we knew what we had with our veterans, but weren’t about the younger wrestlers, but they’ve showed up every day and worked hard — and now they’re starting to experience some success,” he said. “They were a key factor in defeating Salem, and they’ve been a large part why we’ve been able to start out as well as we have so far this year.”

After facing Shenendehowa High on Dec. 29, the WarEagles will be taking on Warrensburg at home on Jan 3, and the action starts at 6 p.m.. Rounds and Burgher coach Mark Trapasso consider this upcoming league game to be a highlight of the year, as the two teams are among the best in the area.