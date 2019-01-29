WarEagles earn 2nd place in Ken Baker Classic tourney

× Expand Photo by Lauren Wittenberg WarEagles wrestler Logan Duers, a senior, executes a takedown on a Salem competitor during a recent match. On Jan. 29, he won the championship at 152-pounds in the Ken Baker Classic tournament — which the WarEagles team won second place out of 16 squads.

CAMBRIDGE | The Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George WarEagles surpassed 14 other teams to take second place at the Coach Ken Baker Classic Wrestling Tournament held Saturday at Cambridge High School.

Logan Duers and Cody York, both seniors, captured the championships of their respective weight classes and four other WarEagles placed to earn vital points for the team.

Earning 143.5 points, the WarEagles were runners-up to Tamarac which finished with 159 points.

Hoosick Falls had 117 points to take fourth, and Whitehall-Fort Ann was sixth with 96 points. Granville tallied 89 points for seventh place, followed by host Salem-Cambridge in eighth place with 87 points.

Logan Duers defeated all his competitors at 152 pounds, and Cody York pinned all his opponents over the day at 182 pounds. Duers upset the top-seeded wrestler in his weight class to earn the win. In York’s final match that determined his championship, he pinned Jake Moore of Whitehall-Fort Ann in merely 54 seconds, Coach Larry Rounds said.

“Cody York is hitting his stride at the right time now,” Rounds said, noting that he expects York to prevail in post-season tournaments. “He’s about to accomplish cool things over the next few weeks.”

Junior Cameron Duers placed second at 195 pounds after losing 3-5 to Brendan Covey of Whitehall-Fort Ann.

Placing third for the WarEagles were senior Will Mitcham at 285 pounds and freshman Quinton Fox at 126 pounds. Neil Galvin took fourth in the 220-pound weight class.

Galvin wasn’t listed in the seeding, yet he ended up among the top in his weight class, Rounds said, noting that all his wrestler contributed to the team win.

“Galvin scored a big upset,” he said.

For Logan Duers and York, their championships were repeats of last year, when they beat all competitors alongside Mike Sutliff and Rich Conte, who graduated in June. In 2018, the WarEagles took home the Ken Baker Classic team trophy.

Rounds said he was pleased with his wrestlers’ performance this year.

“It’s always one of the tougher tournaments,” he said, noting that as the tourney is held at the end of the regular season, it prepares the wrestlers for the Class C and Section II tournaments.

The Class C tournament is set for Saturday Feb. 2 at Corinth High School and the Section II Division II tourney, a qualifier for the New York State tournament, is to be held Feb. 9 at the Cool Insurance Arena in Glens Falls.

“Our wrestlers have worked hard all year to prepare for the post-season, and now it’s nearly here,” Rounds said, predicting that a half-dozen of his wrestlers would be extremely competitive in the individual tournaments.

Saturday’s tournament held in Cambridge was named after Ken Baker, a wrestling and football coach at East Greenbush, Hoosick Falls and Cambridge high schools. Baker’s wrestling and football teams at these three schools won many regional titles over nearly 40 years before he retired in 1995. For his decades of success, he was named to both the New York State Wrestling Hall of Fame and state Football Hall of Fame.