WarEagles eye tourney success

× Expand Photo by Lauren Wittenberg WarEaglesCalebCarpenterVsCorinth WarEagles wrestler Caleb Carpenter maintains control over Paul Granger during the 113-pound match of a Jan. 23 meet against Corinth. Carpenter ended up pinning Granger in 3 minutes 37 seconds — but the WarEagles narrowly lost the meet to Corinth 39-41. This week, the team experienced success against Mechanicville-Stillwater, defeating them 36-29.

LAKE LUZERNE | The Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George WarEagles split two dual meets last week as they finished off their regular 2019-2020 season.

On Jan. 29, they defeated Mechanicville-Stillwater, 36-29.

They started off 10 points behind, as Hunter DeMarsh and Mystic Potts were pinned at 285 and 99 pounds respectively. However, local fans were pleased to see Potts, a first-year wrestler, battle at least into the second round.

Next up for the WarEagles was Grace York, who was credited with a forfeit at 106 pounds.Through the lighter weight classes, matches were back and fortf, but the WarEagles prevailed soon after with Carter McIntosh pinning Lane LaFountain in 3:09 at 120 pounds and Gavin McCabe pinning Jack Osterhout in 2:08 at 126 pounds.

After losing two matches in the middle weights, the WarEagles dominated. Dustin Lashway won a 7-3 decision over Aaron McClements at 145 pounds; Brayden Mahon pinned James Doty in 1:28 at 152 pounds, then All-Star WarEagle Justin Hoffman pinned Maxwell Woodward in 1:20 at 160 pounds. Concluding the meet was seasoned contender Mike Fuss winning a 7-1 decision over Shawn Farrell at 170 pounds to secure the WarEagles’ victory.

Neither team put forth wrestlers at the 182-, 195- and 220-pound weight classes.

The next day, the WarEagles lost 26-47 to Amsterdam High School, which has twice the enrollment of Hadley-Luzerne High and Lake George High School combined. The score would have been far closer if it weren’t for the WarEagles’ lack of wrestlers in the upper weight classes, which cost them three forfeits, again at 182, 195 and 220 pounds.

“The flu hit us terribly,” coach Jeremy Duers said, on Feb. 2 of the past week’s games and practices, noting that he canceled the WarEagles’ berth in the Wasaren League tournament Feb. 1 because only one of his wrestlers was healthy.

High points in the Amsterdam meet for the WarEagles were Hoffman pinning Andrew Mickel in 2:34 at 160 pounds; Fuss earning a 6-3 decision against Eladio Montalvo at 170 pounds, Grace York being credited with a forfeit at 106 pounds; Mike Springer getting a forfeit at 138 pounds, and Aiden Price pinning Ryan Reagan at 138 pounds.

The WarEagles are now heading into the Section II Class C tournament to be held all day on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Tamarac High in Cropseyville, New York.

Duers said his wrestlers were now healthy and ready to compete in the post-season.

“Our veterans — Justin Hoffman, Mike Fuss, Colby Hoolihan and Cameron Duers — are all wrestling in top form,” he said. “They are performing exceptionally, on and off the mat.”

He also noted that the younger wrestlers would perform well in the Class C tournament.

“They are improving every day,” he said. “Overall, we expect to make a lot of noise in Tamarac next week.” ■