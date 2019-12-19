WarEagles fare well at Adirondack tournament

Photo by Lauren Wittenberg Wrestling Hoolihan Vs Hitchcock WarEagle wrestler Colby Hoolihan tries to lift Burgher Tristen Hitchcock off the mat in an atempted takedown maneuver last season. Last week, Hoolihan, now a senior, won fourth place in the Captain Bailey Memorial Tournament held at Adirondack High School in Boonville NY. Hitchcock, a sophomore, is both a star player on Warrensburg’s Section II Championship football team, and is having a very successful season wrestling — he is 11-0 so far this year.

LAKE LUZERNE | Two athletes on the Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George WarEagles wrestling team won championships and four others were place-winners in the Captain Bailey Memorial Tournament held recently at Adirondack High School in Boonville NY. Nine teams and more than 200 wrestlers competed Dec. 7 in the day-long annual event.

Named champions in their respective weight-classes were senior Mike Fuss at 170 pounds and sophomore Caleb Carpenter at 113 pounds.

WarEagles Coach Jeremy Duers said he had high expectations this seaons for Fuss, who accomplished four pins and one decision in the tournament.

“Mike is very smart, and he’s on fire this year,” Duers said. “We expect him to be a Section II champion.”

Caleb Carpenter also won all five matches on Dec. 7. Three were by pins — one of them in 53 seconds and the other two matches were by decision, one by “major decision,” or a gap in score by at least 8 points.

“Caleb is a tenacious wrestler — he’s extremely strong, and he just doesn’t stop when he’s out on the mat,” Duers said.

Sophomore Logan Marrisal placed 2nd at 195 pounds.

“Logan is young but he’s worked extremely hard in the offseason to improve his skills — and he’s demonstrating it now,” Duers said.

Junior Justin Hoffman placed 4th at 160 pounds in some challenging matches.

“Justin has outstanding experience and excellent technique, and he’s developing very good aggressiveness in his matches,” Duers said.

Senior Colby Hoolihan placed fourth at 170 pounds.

“Colby has also worked hard offseason,” Duers said. “He’s a tenacious wrestler with a ‘high motor’ — and he’s finding his style.”

Sophomore Carter MacIntosh placed 4th at 126 pounds, Duers said.

“Carter is a very smart wrestler,” the coach said. “He has great technique, and he’s developing his style and becoming more aggressive.”

In a meet Dec. 11 that ended up with five forfeits due to no entries in various weight classes, Whitehall defeated the WarEagles 54-33.

WarEagles winning their matches in this meet were Hoffman, Fuss and MacIntosh — plus junior Mike Springer, who pinned opponent Jack Herring at 120 pounds in a blazing 29 seconds.

Hoffman pinned Railroader Brennan Card in 53 seconds; Fuss earned a major decision for his team by beating Jacob Gosselin 11-1; and MacIntosh earned a technical fall by owerwhelming Ollie West 11-2.

Carpenter and Mystic Potts both were credited with forfeits at 113 and 106 pounds respectively. ■