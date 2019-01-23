WarEagles likely to finish off best season ever

× Expand Photo by Lauren Wittenberg In a match held Jan. 3, WarEagle 7th grader Gavin McCabe tries to get a hold to score a pin on Burgher 8th grader Landian Templeton. With a few meets left this season, the WarEagles are poised to have their best season record in the history of their wrestling program.

LAKE LUZERNE | The Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George wrestling team accomplished two key wins this week as their regular season approached its conclusion.

The WarEagles defeated Watervliet in the semifinals of the Section II Division 2 qualifier for the New York State Team Tournament — before losing to Warrensburg in the finals — then merely one day later, they edged out Whitehall-Fort Ann 40-39.

Rounds said he was pleased about the wins because Watervliet was ranked No. 2 in Section II, and Whitehall-Fort Ann was ranked No. 4.

The win against the Railroaders was decided by the last match, when Justin Hoffman pinned Chad Aratare in 5:16 at 160 pounds.

“With our team needing a pin from Justin, it was a pressure match,” WarEagles coach Larry Rounds said, noting that Hoffman, a sophomore, had initially been losing 2-0 before pinning his opponent. “Justin showed a lot of poise tonight.”

Also noteworthy in the WarEagles meet with Whitehall-Fort Ann was the match won by WarEagle junior Colby Hoolihan, who beat Jacob Gosselin at 170 pounds, despite Gosselin pinning him several weeks earlier.

“Every wrestler of ours contributed this week,” Rounds said.

After Hoolihan won the initial match at 170 pounds, senior Cody York, unbeaten for 2018-19, pinned his opponent at 182 pounds.

Also earning falls were Cameron Duers with a pin in 31 seconds at 220 pounds, Gavin McCabe at 106 pounds, and Logan Duers at 152 pounds. WarEagle William Mitcham won a 3-1 decision at 285 pounds, and Mike Fuss won a 15-5 decision at 138 pounds.

Next up for the WarEagles is a meet versus Mechanicville-Stillwater on Jan. 23, followed by the Ken Baker Classic tournament at Salem-Cambridge on Saturday Jan. 26.

Rounds predicted that as of Saturday, the WarEagles will have completed their best record ever.

“This season, we’ll likely have the most wins in the history of our program,” he said.