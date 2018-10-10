WarEagles lose to state champion squad

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018 Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne High School Football team includes (front row, left to right): Mike Fuss, Mike Johnson, Chris Becker, Logan Duers, Jimmy Kelleher, Colby Hoolihan, William Mitcham; (row 2) Shane Clarke, Cameron Duers, Sean Butkowski, Cole Clarke, Tico Cardenas, Andrew Warner, Nick Lent; (row 3) Scottie Austin, Colin McCabe, Isaiah Burnett, Christian Zyniecki, Connor Johnson, Kevin Mason; (row 4) Jake Shearer, Dillon McCabe, Ashton Osborne and Mike Springer. Not pictured: A.C. Gambino.

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George/Hadley Luzerne football team fought hard Oct. 5 against Cambridge-Salem against but lost 0-54.

No shame accompanied this heavy-handed defeat — Cambridge-Salem is the No. 1 ranked Class C team in New York state; and they’ve won the state championship of their class twice in the last two years.

Ball control by Cambridge-Salem was the prime factor in their victory in the Friday night game.

Not only did the team dominate on offense, but their defense was steely — no less than 20 Cambridge-Salem players contributed in tackling.

Although the WarEagles gained 205 yards, Cambridge-Salem shut down all of their drives, during which senior quarterback Jimmy Kelleher and sophomore running back Isaiah Burnett together ran for 127 yards on 25 carries.

Senior running backs Tyler Linendoll and Tommy English scored 7 of Cambridge-Salem’s 8 touchdowns, the initial one was by English with about minutes left in the first quarter by English.

English added another touchdown within a minute of the second quarter, after a WarEagles onside kick gave Cambridge-Salem the ball at the at the WarEagles 42 yard line.

Linendoll followed with three touchdown runs of his own in the same stanza.

In the third quarter, English scored on a 41- yard run midway in the quarter, then scored on a 61-yard pass play about seven minutes later — junior quarterback Calvin Schneider, who completed five of eight passes for 122 yards, threw the ball for this score.

Junior Aden Terry scored the final touchdown via ground 6 seconds into the fourth quarter after an interception by English, who ran 34 yards on the play.

The game was the second consecutive loss for Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, 4-2 overall this year, which will face Granville, now 3-3 for 2018, at 1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 13 in an away game that concludes the teams’ regular seasons.