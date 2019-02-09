WarEagles make history as they end 2018-19 regular season

× Expand Photo by Lauren Wittenberg Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George athlete Gary Spotswood, a senior who has wrestled on the WarEagles team for four years, ties up an opponent earlier this season. On Jan. 30, Spotswood pinned his Mechanicville-Stillwater competitor to help his team win 48-32, completing their 2018-19 schedule — the most successful season for the WarEagles since Hadley-Luzerne established its wrestling program two decades ago.

WHITEHALL | The Hadley-Luzerne-Lake George wrestling team closed out their 2018-19 schedule with a convincing victory, completing the most successful season ever for their wrestling program.

The WarEagles win-loss tally for 2018-19 was 13-4 overall and 4-1 in the Adirondack League — the most wins since wrestling was introduced to Hadley-Luzerne High School in 1998.

On Jan. 30, the WarEagles defeated Mechanicville-Stillwater by a score of 48-32, with each of their wrestlers assisting in securing the win.

Among those WarEagles giving their bouts extra effort was freshman Brandon Lamby, who experienced his first varsity win by decisioning Bryan Gaze 3-2 in a tough battle.

Lamby was drafted from junior varsity squad this season, but he hasn’t wrestled in varsity meets until last week because he’s been sidelined with both a broken foot and finger, coach Larry Rounds said.

“Brandon is aggressive on his feet — he’s not afraid to shoot takedowns like many younger wrestlers are,” Rounds said. “When the whistle blows, he goes right at you.”

Last year, Lamby won his weight class in the Adirondack League Junior Varsity tournament, Rounds continued.

“As a rookie, he’s starting to figure the sport out, but he’s wrestling really well,” he said, noting that Lamby is one of the younger wrestlers exhibiting a lot of potential, demonstrating that the WarEagles’ success is likely to extend for years.

Other Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George wrestlers winning their matches against Mechanicville-Stillwater were Caleb Carpenter who defeated his competitor in a 10-5 decision at 120 pounds; Will Mitcham, who won by pinning his opponent at 285 pounds; and Gary Spotswood who also won by fall at 152 pounds. Winning by forfeit were Logan Duers, Carter McIntosh, Colby Hoolihan, Logan Marissal and Cody York.