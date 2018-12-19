WarEagles place high in Whitehall wrestling tournament

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018-19 Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George WarEagles Wrestling Team includes (front row, left to right): Cody York, Gary Spotswood, William Mitcham, Logan Duers, Brendan Lanby, (row 2): coach Larry Rounds, Gavin McCabe, Carter McIntosh, Colby Hoolihan, Quinton Fox, Leon Reynolds, coach Mike Varmette, (row 3): Cameron Duers, Mike Fuss, Justin Hoffman, and Logan Marissal. (Not pictured): Kyle Dolan, Caleb Carpenter

WHITEHALL | In a showdown Dec. 15 between eight wrestling teams, the Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George WarEagles placed third, achieving some notable individual victories in the two-day duals meet hosted by Whitehall High School.

The WarEagles were 5-2 for the day. They defeated Cohoes 60-19, and overcame Tamarac 46-39, but lost to Essex Junction Vt. 30-46, followed by a 51-33 victory over LaSalle, a 54-30 defeat of Maple Hill, plus a a 48-24 win over Whitehall-Fort Ann — but lost to Saratoga High by a score of 32-48.

Undefeated over the tournament for the WarEagles were senior wrestlers Cody York and Will Mitcham. York beat a Vermont state champion wrestler in a 5-0 decision, pinned four other wrestlers and won a technical fall.

Three WarEagles went 6-1 in the tournament: seniors Gary Spotswood and Logan Duers as well as sophomore Justin Hoffman.

Tallying 5-2 in the duals meet were freshman Quinton Fox and junior Cameron Duers. Going 4-3 were juniors Mike Fuss and Colby Hoolihan.

“I’m happy considering the competition included far larger schools,” WarEagles coach Larry Rounds said. “The guys wrestled well.”

WAREAGLES DEFEAT GRANVILLE 52-24

Three days earlier, the Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George wrestlers beat Whitehall 52-24 in a meet held in the Railroaders’ gym.

Five of the WarEagles won by pin: Quinton Fox in 0:44 at 126 pounds, Mike Fuss in 3:12 at 145 pounds, Gary Spotswood in 3:03 at 152 pounds, Logan Duers in 2:23 at 160 pounds, and Justin Hoffman in 4:41 at 170 pounds.

Cody York won a 15-2 decision, overpowering his opponent at 195 pounds; Colby Hoolihan won a 6-2 decision at 182 pounds; and Cameron Duers won a suspenseful 4-2 decision at 220 pounds.

Freshmen Carter McIntosh and Caleb Carpenter were credited with forfeits at 106 pounds and 120 pounds respectively.

After a meet versus Salem Dec. 19, the WarEagles are to compete Friday Dec. 28 in the Queensbury Holiday Tournament. On Thursday Jan. 3, the WarEagles host arch-rival Warrensburg.

Rounds said all his wrestlers were improving their skills as their season progresses.

“Our goals are set high, and our athletes are working hard toward them,” he said. “The younger wrestlers are coming along and the veterans are wrestling very well right now.”