WarEagles prevail in tourney

× Expand Photo by Lauren Wittenberg CameronDuersVsCorinth WarEagle wrestler Cameron Duers prepares to roll Taz Bovee of Corinth onto his back for a pin, which occurred 37 seconds into the recent match. Last weekend, Duers was one of three wrestlers on the Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George team to win first place in their weight class in the Section II Class C tournament. The other two winning championships were Justin Hoffman and Mike Fuss.

CLUMS CORNERS | Three leading athletes on the Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George wrestling team won championships of their respective weight classes on Feb. 8, propelling the WarEagles to third place in the competitive Section II Class C tournament held at Tamarac High School. Host team Tamarac High placed first.

Five other WarEagles were among the top wrestlers in the tournament, helping the team secure third place.

The three champion WarEagles were junior Justin Hoffman at 152 pounds, senior Cameron Duers at 220 pounds and senior Mike Fuss at 160 pounds. In the finals round, Hoffman pinned Jesse Davies of Catskill, Duers defeated Seth Dillworth of Coxsackie-Athens 9-2, and Fuss defeated Tamarac’s Tyler Filarecki 5-1.

“These three athletes are wrestling smart and aggressive, as well as taking calculated risks,” he said. “They are also showing leadership, and they’re peaking at the right time this year.”

Placing third for the WarEagles were sophomore Logan Marissal at 195 pounds, sophomore Carter McIntosh at 120 pounds, and sophomore Caleb Carpenter at 113 pounds. Freshman Grace York placed fourth at 106 pounds. Placing fifth were eighth-grader Gavin McCabe, freshman Colby Hanna and senior Colby Hoolihan.

Coach Duers praised these eight place-winners for their skill development and hard work this season.

Duers said he was particularly pleased with Marissal for his accomplishments considering that until recently, he had been sidelined for weeks due to an injury as well as the flu.

York, Duers said, has worked hard this year to develop strength and skills — she came into Saturday’s tournament with an very substantial 8-10 record.

“Our team has a core of solid veterans and a lot of younger athletes who are coming along quite well,” Duers said.

Next up for the WarEagles is the Section II state qualifier tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Cool Insuring Arena. Duers said that Hoffman, Fuss, Duers, Marissal, McIntosh and York all earned berths in the tournament, and that McCabe, Hanna and Hoolihan — as the fifth-place winners — were alternates.

Duers said that he was happy with the recent accomplishments of the WarEagles.

“Our program is growing on a daily basis,” he said. “We’ve had a great season.” ■