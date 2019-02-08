WarEagles win Class C team championship

× Expand Photo provided WarEagles wrestler Cameron Duers, a junior, dominates an opponent in a recent dual match. Feb. 9, Duers placed second at the regional Class C tournament, earning a berth in the upcoming Section II state qualifier tournament — and the WarEagles won the Class C team championship.

LAKE GEORGE | Competing against 10 teams representing 14 mid-size area schools, the Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George WarEagles won the team championship of the Section II Class C tournament held Feb. 2 at Corinth High School.

The WarEagles won with 235.5 points, surpassing the runner-up team, Watervliet/Heatly, by 23 points.

Three athletes on the WarEagles team won championships in their respective weight classes. Ten WarEagles placed first through fourth in the regional tournament, earning berths in upcoming Section II state tournament qualifiers which are set for Saturday Feb. 9 at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

WarEagles winning their weight classes were junior Mike Fuss at 145 pounds, senior Logan Duers at 152 pounds and senior Cody York at 182 pounds.

Undefeated through the 2018-19 season, York pinned each of his competitors in the Class C tourney, including Tyler Goodemote of Berne-Knox-Voorheesville, who is rated No. 2 in the region.

Duers also pinned his finals opponent. Fuss won a 3-1 decision in his finals match in overtime with a takedown.

Securing second place in the Class C tourney were junior Cameron Duers at 195 pounds and senior Will Mitcham at 285.

Placing third were sophomore Justin Hoffman at 160 pounds and senior Gary Spotswood at 145.

In fourth place were freshman Carter McIntosh at 106 pounds, junior Colby Hoolihan at 170 and freshman Quinton Fox — at 126 pounds — who has won 25 matches this season.

Other Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George wrestlers placed in fifth place, helping their team win the team championship, coach Larry Rounds said.

“I’m proud of all our wrestlers,” he said. “Every one of them contributed to the team title.”

Rookie Brandon Lamby, a freshman, achieved his first varsity tournament win — and he placed fifth in his weight class — in his first appearance since being drafted from junior varsity mid-season.

Coach Larry Rounds praised Lamby’s effort.

“Brandon really caught fire at the end of the season,” he said.

Freshman Caleb Carpenter also placed fifth in the 120-pound weight class. Rounds said it was outstanding, as Carpenter weighs only 110 pounds.

“Caleb has a lot of promise,” he said. Also placing fifth was seventh grader Gavin McCabe at 113 pounds.

“Our younger wrestlers had tremendous achievements Saturday,” Rounds said, noting that about half of the WarEagles are ninth graders. “This gives us a lot of hope for next year.”

The WarEagles’ 2019 Class C team championship was the fourth such title in the last six years.

Rounds said he and his wrestlers were looking forward to Saturday’s state qualifier, and a number of them will likely advance to the state tournament.

“Each week, our kids getting sharper, improving their skills,” he said.