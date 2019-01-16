WarEagles win Maple Hill tourney, defeat Corinth

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018-19 Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George WarEagles Wrestling Team includes (front row, left to right): Cody York, Gary Spotswood, William Mitcham, Logan Duers, Brendan Lanby, (row 2): coach Larry Rounds, Gavin McCabe, Carter McIntosh, Colby Hoolihan, Quinton Fox, Leon Reynolds, coach Mike Varmette, (row 3): Cameron Duers, Mike Fuss, Justin Hoffman, and Logan Marissal. (Not pictured): Kyle Dolan, Caleb Carpenter

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George-Hadley-Luzerne wrestling team proved their prominence in Section II this week as they won a competitive tournament three days after beating Corinth in an Adirondack League meet.

The War Eagles captured the championship of the annual Joe McCabe Invitational wrestling tournament held Jan. 12 at Maple Hill High School, in which 18 teams competed. This notable victory followed an Adirondack League win Jan. 9 over Corinth.

In the Maple Hill tournament, seniors Cody York and Logan Duers each won the championships of their weight-class — 182 pounds and 152 pounds respectively.

Capturing second place were junior Mike Fuss at 138 pounds, senior Gary Spotswood at 145 pounds in his first tourney finals appearance, sophomore Justin Hoffman at 160 pounds and senior Will Mitcham at 285. Junior Cameron Duers placed third at 195 pounds.

Taking fourth place were freshman Quinton Fox at 126 pounds and 8th grader Carter McIntosh at 106 pounds in his first varsity tournament appearance.

Winning three of their five matches over the day were freshman Caleb Carpenter at 113 pounds, Logan Marissal at 170 and junior Colby Hoolihan — both at 170 pounds.

To win, the WarEagles amassed 219.5 points. Watervliet came in second with 208.5; Columbia captured third with 197.5; Tamarac placed fourth with 175 points, Whitehall-Fort Ann took fifth with 172, Coxsackie-Athens took sixth with 155 points, Shaker High placed seventh with 153-5 points, and host Maple Hill took eighth with 147 points.

Coach Larry Rounds said each of his wrestlers contributed toward the coveted team championship.

“A lot of our guys wrestled well, with a number of them one match away from placing,” he said.

On Jan. 9, the WarEagles defeated Corinth 54-30 with an unusual number of pins.

Winning by fall were Quinton Fox with a 35-second pin at 126 pounds, Gary Spotswood with a 38-second pin at 152 pounds, Logan Duers at 160 pounds, Justin Hoffman at 170 pounds, Cameron Duers at 195 pounds, Neil Galvin with a 56-second pin at 220 pounds, Will Mitcham at 285 pounds, Caleb Carpenter at 120 pounds, and Cody York at 182 pounds.

After this week’s matches, York remained unbeaten at 24-0 for 2018-19 — and 14 of the wins were by pin. York is ranked No. 1 at 182 pounds in Section II.

Coach Larry Rounds said the two victories this week demonstrated that the WarEagles had momentum.

“Our wrestlers are really ‘giving their all,’ he said. “They are wrestling tough.”