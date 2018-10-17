Warriors’ two soccer squads win Adk. League titles

× Expand Photo by Terri Shambo Lake George junior forward Brandon Willard collides with a Fort Ann player during a game Oct. 13 that confirmed the Warriors’ grip on the Adirondack League Championship trophy.

Photo by Terri Shambo Lake George senior midfielder Alex Leonelli ccharges to intercept the ball kicked by a Fort Ann player during a game Oct. 13 that confirmed the Warriors’ 2018 Adirondack League Championship.

LAKE GEORGE | Both the Lake George boys and girls soccer teams won their respective 2018 Adirondack League soccer championships this week, and the deciding games were against the same school: Fort Ann.

The Warrior girls defeated the Cardinals 2-0 on Oct. 13, and the boys team won their title a day earlier by a score of 2-1.

Although they have been ranked No. 1 in the state for Class C Soccer most of this season, the Lake George Boys Soccer team had a tough battle on their hands Oct. 12 as they took on perennial foe Fort Ann for the Adirondack League championship.

The Warriors prevailed, however, primarily due to an aggressive start.

About four minutes into the game, senior outside midfielder Colin Leonelli dribbled in along the goal line, passed to junior striker Ethan Knauf who in turn relayed an accurate shot across the six-yard box to senior forward Phillip Shambo — who slammed the ball into the goal for a 1-0 lead.

“Early on, our players had Fort Ann on their heels with crisp passes, playing fast, setting the tone of the game,” 37-year Warrior coach Blake White said.

About 10 minutes later, Fort Ann was awarded a penalty shot, and Brendan Wright scored successfully — the first goal allowed by the Warriors in Adirondack League play this year.

About 15 minutes into the second half, Kagan Helms took a free kick granted to Lake George, kicked it perfectly to where Alex Leonelli was running, and the latter headed it into the goal to give his team a 2-1 lead.

In response, Fort Ann employed their quick transition game, trying to catch the Warriors off-guard, but the Warriors held them off. Warrior goaltender Mason Flatley successfully defended the net with the help of defensive teammates Helms, Dan Pushor, Colby Seguljic, and Patrick Huber.

“It was a tough match, but our players knew they had to win the game,” White said, noting that the battle with Fort Ann helped his players get ready for the tough post-season games that remain for 2018.

LAKE GEORGE GIRLS PREVAIL 2-0

The Warrior girls soccer team won their third consecutive league title with a balanced attack against Fort Ann.

Center-forward Sarah Kohls scored two goals in the first half and the Lake George defensive players held off Fort Ann’s attempts to retaliate.

Their efforts extended the Warriors unparalleled streak of Adirondack League victories to 40 consecutive games.