Warriors’ will-to-win prevails in comeback semifinal victory

× Expand Photo by Jenn March sectional softball Lake George players celebrate their Section II Class C semifinal comeback victory over Greenwich that was decided on the game’s last pitch with two outs on the board.

MOREAU | The Lake George softball team thrilled fans when it executed a last-inning come-from-behind sectional tournament victory over Greenwich that was secured with a last-play hit.

The Section II Class C semifinal game was played in Moreau Recreational Park.

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Lake George sophomore Tyler Bergman slugged a two-run home run that changed the team’s trajectory.

In the top of the seventh, however, Greenwich sophomore Lily McCauliffe of Greenwich hit the first pitch to advance the Witches’ lead to 4-2.

Lake George’s eight-year varsity softball coach Kyle Manny advised his kids as the game’s end approached.

Photo by Jenn March sectional softball A Lake George softball player is tagged out as she advances on the diamond during a Section II semifinal game versus Greenwich that Lake George won in stunning last-inning action.

“Every championship team has a big story-line game, a come-from-behind victory,” Manny said Monday, recalling the words he shared with his players during the game. “Play it out in your mind, believe in it and go do it!”

Then in the last half of the final inning, the Warriors’ offense started to mesh. Junior Casey Lynn Burbo extended a hit into a double, sophomore Olivia Gates smacked a single, her classmate Rachel Jaeger hit a grounder that scored a run, and Bergman got a base hit that scored Gates, and senior pitcher Rebecca Jaeger hit a double.

Then, with two outs facing the Warriors in the last half of the final inning, Ava Pushor, who had struggled offensively earlier in the game, stepped up to the plate.

She whacked a single, and Rebecca Jaeger ran the second half of the diamond to score the winning run.

“Our team has bought into the idea that as long as we have a swing left, they are never out of the game,” Manny said, noting he was proud of their accomplishments this year.

The victory set up a championship showdown versus Chatham June 4 at Moreau Recreational Park.

“Our players enjoy working hard and in practice; they understand the intricacies of softball as well as playing in the game — and having fun,” Manny said. “This was one of most exciting games I’ve ever been a part of.”