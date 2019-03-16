Warriors defeat Madrid-Waddington to advance their postseason campaign

SARATOGA SPRINGS | Lake George displayed their characteristic will to win as they shut down a 16-0 scoring spree executed by opponent Madrid-Waddington late in a regional Class C tournament game March 6 and claimed a 68-58 victory to advance toward the state final four.

Photo by Jenn March hs basketball Challenging a double-team defense, Lake George senior forward Mason Flatley goes up for a score earlier this season. Against Madrid-Waddington March 6, Flatley was high scorer with 29 points.

Three days later, the Warriors again kept their fans in suspense as they were 10 points behind Moriah in the third quarter, but rallied to beat the Vikings 54-46 (see companion article).

Madrid Warrington was trailing by 21 before they found their bearings, executed a full-court press, forced turnovers and gave Lake George a formidable challenge with their fourth-quarter offensive tirade.

With merely a five-point advantage over the charged-up Yellowjackets with two minutes left in the game, Lake George’s 2018-19 campaign to repeat a state championship appeared threatened.

Sophomore Luke Pelchar, however, eluded the defense, drove inside and sank a shot to quell the Yellowjackets’ momentum — and soon after drew a foul and added another point. Senior forward Mason Flatley also sank a foul shot to increase the Warriors’ advantage.

But Lake George combined solid rebounding and sank their foul shots to preserve the win in their 53rd straight game and preserve their two-season undefeated record.

Flatley lead the Warriors with a game-high 29 points, as well as 14 rebounds. Senior center Chris Becker, guarded closely through the game, scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Pelchar and senior Alex Leonelli scored seven points apiece; senior Colin Leonelli scored six points, senior Connor Vidnansky contributed five points, and freshman Cameron Orr added three.