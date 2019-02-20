Warriors defeat Rensselaer in Section II first round

× The 2018-19 Lake George High School varsity girls basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Rachel Green, Graceann Bennett, Sam Jeckel, Jade Baker, (row 2): Mikayla Duffy, Rachel Jaeger, Jasmine Burke, and Mara Knoop. (Not pictured): Nikki Hladik, Alysia Kane, Ava Pushor, Olivia Gates, Brenna Metivier, Alli Zilm, Emma Abrantes, Deme Burns and Casey Burbo. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | With hot-shooting offense, productive rebounding and tough defense, the Lake George girls basketball team defeated Rensselaer Feb. 16 by a score of 73-52 in a Section II tournament opener held on their home court.

The win moved the Warriors, seeded sixth for Class C in the tournament, into the quarterfinals against Maple Hill, seeded third.

All-Star Warrior athlete Graceann Bennett was high scorer for the game with 26 points, accompanied by her 22 rebounds and 10 assists. Following Bennett were teammates Nikki Hladik with 16 points and two assists; Rachel Jaeger with 10 points; Jade Baker with eight points; and Mikayla Duffy with seven points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Ava Pushor contributed four points and nine rebounds, and Sam Jeckel chipped in two points.

For Rensselaer, Mechalle Cancer tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds.

As of Feb. 13, the Warriors, who won the Adirondack League Championship, were ranked No. 6 in New York state for Class C; Maple Hill was ranked No. 5.