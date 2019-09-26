Warriors defeat Wildcats in D-III

× Expand Keith Lobdell Arianna Frenier scored the second goal for Willsboro in their 2-0 win over Schroon Lake Sept. 15.

State player of the week Jenna Ford scored once and assisted on Arianna Frenier’s tally as Willsboro scored a 2-0 win over Schroon Lake Sept. 25.

Abigail Bruno made 11 saves in the shutout win as the Warriors improved to 7-2-0, while Emma Hanneman made 16 saves for the Wildcats.

Harmon shines in net for Panthers in scoreless draw with Keene

Eleanor Harmon made 26 saves for the Crown Point varsity girls soccer team as the Panthers were able to keep Keene off the board for a 0-0 draw after 100 minutes of play Sept. 25.

Sophia Johnson made three saves for Keene, who remained unbeaten on the season with a 6-0-1 record.

Griffins jump out, beat Knights

Analise Burdo and LeAnna Costin scored early as Boquet Valley earned a 4-1 win over Seton Catholic Sept. 25.

Abbey Schwoebel added a goal and assist, while Sydney Bisselle also netted a goal with Annette Stephens and Madison Kirkby notching assists.

Abby Monty made 12 saves in the win, allowing only on goal to Madyson Whalen.

Kennedy Spriggs made nine saves for the Knights.

Vikings roll past Sentinels

Mikenna Valentine scored her hat trick in the first 23 minutes for the Moriah Vikings against Ticonderoga Sept. 25, while assisting on two of three Reagan Garrison goals in a 9-0 win.

Cassidy Rushby, Noel Williams and Lilly Huchro also scored for the Vikings, as Samantha Hayes made 11 saves.

Blue Bombers blank Eagles

Olivia Ferebee scored on assists from Weber Hemsley and Emma Adragna as Lake Placid scored a 2-0 win over Chazy Sept. 25.

Brooke Paries made 13 saves to preserve the shutout for the Blue Bombers, while Olivia Rotella made seven saves for the Eagles.

Cougars calm Red Storm

Marlie Sample opened scoring in the sixth minute and assisted on Taylor Woods’ goal in the 29th as Northeastern Clinton scored a 3-0 win over Saranac Lake Sept. 25.

Ellie Prairie assisted on Sample’s goal, while Brinley LaFountain scored on a Kya McComb assist in the 17th. Abby Racine made five saves in the shutout.

Mecalyn Sousa made nine saves for the Red Storm.

Scott leads Eagles over Hornets

Olivia Scott scored in the second minute of the second half on an Isabella Brown assist, the only ball to find the net in Beekmantown’s 1-0 win over Plattsburgh High Sept. 25.

Bailey Carter made 10 saves in the shutout victory for the Eagles, while Mackenzie Lawfer also had a strong game in net with 17 saves for the Hornets.

Patriots score win over Indians

Jenna Stanley scored a first half penalty kick and assisted Lilley Keyser late in the second 40 to give the AuSable Valley Patriots a 2-0 win over Peru, leveling the season series.

Koree Stillwell earned the shutout with 12 saves in the game, while Bri Brousseau had seven saves for the Indians.