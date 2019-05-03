Warriors defeat Wildcats on links

× Regan Arnold carded a 39 for Willsboro in a win over Schroon Lake Thursday.

SCHROON | Willsboro’s Regan Arnold fired a 39 in a 5-and-3 victory over Schroon Lake low man Travis Dick (49) Thursday as the Warriors scored a 4.5-1.5 win.

Nick Reithel scored a 1-up win for the Warriors, while Finn Walker had a 4-and-2 win.

Corbin Jung scored a full point for Schroon Lake with a 5-and-3 win, while Derrick Loiselle halved with Caleb King.

EAGLES, PANTHERS END IN TIE

After the match between Westport and Crown Point finished 3-3, nothing further was decided in the tiebreaker, as both teams were counted up for a 214 stroke score.

In the No. 1 match, Jake LaDeau carded a 44 in a 2-up win over Lawrence Lobdell, who had the low score for the Eagles with a 47.

Abe Staats (1-up) and McKenzie Stephens (2-and-1) scored the wins for Westport at No. 2 and 3, while Brendan Waldorf (2-and-1) gave Crown Point a win at 4, Tomasi Vaiciulis (2-and-1) a Westport win at 5, and Gavin Sours (4-and-3) a win at 6 for Crown Point.

INDIANS DEFEAT VIKINGS

Thomas Clarke scored the lone point for Moriah with a 38-39 win over Austin Carpenter of Peru, while the Indians won the next five matches for a 5-1 win over the Vikings Thursday.

Keegan Smith shot the low round of the day with a 36, while Jacob Bechard (45), Alex Lawliss (51), Erick Frechette (48) and Dominik Nuzzo (56) scored wins.

COUGARS SCORE WIN OVER EAGLES

While Hugo Chavanchankij carded a 39 in a win for Beekmantown, Northeastern Clinton scored wins in the other matches for a 5-1 edge over the Eagles Thursday.

Ben Lloyd scored a team low 44 in a win for the Cougars, while Jace O’Connor (46), Caleb Trombley (48), Logan O’Connor (53) and Ben Fredette (54) all scored wins.

RED STORM EDGE OUT KNIGHTS

While Zach Churco and John Glover each recorded a 45 to halve their match for Saranac Lake and Seton Catholic, respectively, the Red Storm were able to win three of the next five matches for a 3.5-2.5 win Thursday.

Will McClure (47), Carson Ryan (50) and Noah Jewtraw (58) scored wins for the red Storm, with Ryan scoring a one stroke win over Nate Boule (51).

Neil Yang (56) and Thomas Deremiah (71) notched wins for the Knights.