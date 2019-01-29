Warriors dominate second half in win over Indians

× Willsboro’s Regan Arnold scored 10 points in a win over Peru Monday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PERU | The Willsboro Warriors trailed after the first half of play against the Peru Indians Monday but outscored their opponent 35-6 in the second half en route to a 54-28 win.

Trevor Bigelow led the Warriors with 19 points, scoring 14 of them in the second half.

Regan Arnold scored 10 for Willsboro, while Cody Ahrent added 8, Jared Ball, 5, Jared Joslyn, 3, Oliver Lee, 3, Peyton Ford, 3, and Stephen Leibeck, 3.

Dylan Rickert had 8 points to lead the Indians with Peter Mazzella adding 5 and Andrew Mazzella, 4.