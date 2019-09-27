Warriors earn sweep of Beavers

× Expand Keith Lobdell Willsboro defender Everett Cassavaugh looks to get around the challenge of Keene's Will Tansey when the two teams played earlier this season. The Warriors completed the season sweep of the Beavers with a 1-0 win Thursday.

WILLSBORO | After an early season win for the D-II Warriors over D-III Keene, Willsboro earned the double Sept. 26 with a much closer, 1-0 win over the Beavers in inter-divisional Northern Soccer League play.

Coach Andy Lee credited his defensive unit of Robbie Drollette, Everett Cassavaugh, Brady Sweatt and Bryant Rowe for limiting the Beavers to four shots, two of which were on net and saved by Regan Arnold for the shutout.

The Warriors went ahead in the 64th minute when Jared Ball scored on a Stephen Leibeck assist.

Sebastian Smith made 13 saves for the Beavers.

Griffins draw against Red Storm

In a matchup of D-I and D-II NSL teams, Saranac Lake and Boquet Valley played to a 1-1 draw in a weather-shortened overtime affair.

Nicholas Kelting scored 24 seconds into the game to put the Griffins on their heels. However, Matt Pribble connected on a pass from Ethan Graham in the 70th minute for the equalizer.

Zach Churco made two saves for the Red Storm, while Brandon Tromblee made 11 for the Griffins.

Wildcats rally

Falling behind 1-0 seven minutes in, the Schroon Lake Wildcats scored the next four goals en route to a 4-2 win over Division III rival Johnsburg-Minerva Sept. 26.

Cian Bresnahan opened scoring for the Wildcats in the 20th minute and scored the eventual game-winner on an Andrew Pelkey assist in the 65th. He completed his hat trick in the 69th minute, while Ethan Fariss scored in the 59th minute to cap Wildcat scoring.

Zeke Koenig made nine saves in the win.

Panthers blank Orange

Cameron Waldorf and Noah Spaulding each scored twice as Crown Point scored a 6-0 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake Sept. 26.

Dylan Sours came out of net to score a goal for the Panthers, his first on varsity, while Holden Palmer had a pair of assists along with one assist each for Cam Harrington, Cole Potter and Tristan Carey.

Jon Ashe made three saves for the Panthers, while Noah Spaulding added a pair.

Blue Bombers shut out Bobcats

Cooper Grady’s goal in the 15th minute would be all Lake Placid would need, while Tyler Hinckley and Parker Anthony added insurance goals in a 3-0 win over Northern Adirondack Sept. 26.

Sebastian Navarez and Matthew Brandes had assists in the win, while John Armstrong made six saves to preserve the shutout. Tim Stickney made nine saves for the Bobcats.

Eagles pull ahead of Knights

Heath Lucas had a five-point night with one goal and a trio of assists as Chazy scored a 7-2 win over Seton Catholic Sept. 26.

Joey DeOndarza added two goals and an assist, while Riley Hansen added a goal and two assists. Tanner Conners, Patrick Dwyer and Reagan Dudyak also scored. Gabe Huchro made seven saves in the win.

Seton held a 2-1 lead through 25 minutes on goals from Noah Blood (Alex Trombley assist) and Logan Frenya before Conners scored in the 26th and Lucas in the 36th to retake the lead for the Eagles.

Tyler Reid made six saves for the Knights.

Indians recover for draw

Jon Cote connected on a penalty kick for Peru in the 68th minute of play to equalize the score, as the Indians and Beekmantown played to a 1-1 draw Sept. 26.

Dade Cox scored the lone goal for the Eagles in the 62nd minute on a Cole Nephew assist, while Matt Wood made 15 saves in the draw.

Michael McBride made five saves for the Indians.

Chiefs edge Hornets

Nik Hamel made good on a Zashon Abrams pass in the 51st minute of play, the lone goal of the night as Saranac scored a 1-0 win over Plattsburgh High Sept. 26.

Branden Ashley made seven saves for the shutout in net, while Alex Tuller made six saves for the Hornets.

Cougars win shortened game

There was no late game anticipation for Northeastern Clinton fans Sept. 26, as Marcus Bedard scored on a Chase Ross assist in the 14th minute en route to a 3-0 Cougar win over AuSable Valley in a game called at halftime due to weather.

Ross added a goal in the 27th minute, while Reid LaValley scored on a Tyler Guay assist in the 40th.

John Bulson made two saves in the win, while AuSable’s Alex Fournier made six saves.