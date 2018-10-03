Warriors experience first loss of 2018 - to Hoosick Falls

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018 Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne High School Football team includes (front row, left to right): Mike Fuss, Mike Johnson, Chris Becker, Logan Duers, Jimmy Kelleher, Colby Hoolihan, William Mitcham; (row 2) Shane Clarke, Cameron Duers, Sean Butkowski, Cole Clarke, Tico Cardenas, Andrew Warner, Nick Lent; (row 3) Scottie Austin, Colin McCabe, Isaiah Burnett, Christian Zyniecki, Connor Johnson, Kevin Mason; (row 4) Jake Shearer, Dillon McCabe, Ashton Osborne and Mike Springer. Not pictured: A.C. Gambino.

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne football team endured their first defeat of the 2018 season Sept. 28 in a Class C North loss to Hoosick Falls by a score of 14-38.

Hoosick Falls wide receiver, running back and strong safety Jeffrey Vincent — a 5-foot-nine, 155-pound senior — was responsible for four of the Panthers’ five touchdowns and 139 yards rushing.

Vincent eluded the Lake George Warriors’ defense for two first-quarter touchdowns. the initial one on a 6-yard run and the second an 8-yard gain.

The Panthers’ defense stymied the Warriors, as Hoosick Falls racked up a third touchdown early in the second quarter with running back Max Kipp advancing the score to 19-0.

Lake George answered the feat midway in the second quarter in a drive that ended up with a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Michael Johnson.

The third quarter belonged to Hoosick Falls, as Vincent scored a six yard-run for a touchdown, then added six more points to his team’s score soon after with a 23-yard run. The latter touchdown was converted with a Josh Colegrove kick.

In the fourth quarter, Colegrove received a pass from Thomas Richard for a 17-yard touchdown.

The Warriors capped off the scoring with senior Logan Duers executing a 25-yard run for a touchdown. Junior Andrew Warner added two points with a ground-based conversion.

The Warriors’ offense wasn’t idle in the loss. Over the game, senior running back Jimmy Kelleher gained 94 yards on 19 plays, Duers tallied 68 yards running on 5 plays, and Johnson racked up 52 ground yards on 12 plays. In aerial action, Johnson was 2 for 2 with no interceptions and receiver Shane Clarke, a junior, caught both these passes for a total of 14 yards.

Hoosick Falls’ Sam Richard, however, threw 6 completions out of 7 attempts for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Next up for the Warriors is a home game at 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 5 under the lights against rival Cambridge-Salem, a storied squad that is now ranked No. 1 in New York State among small schools. In 2017 and 2016, Cambridge won the Class D state championship. Their merger this year with Salem has bumped them up to Class C.