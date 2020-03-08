Warriors fourth at state rifle competition

× Expand Keith Lobdell Caleb King lines up a shot from a previous season. King and the Willsboro rifle team placed fourth in both team events at the NYSPHSAA state championships Saturday.

WEST POINT | The Willsboro varsity rifle team placed fourth in both the 3P Air and Standing Air events at the NYSPHSAA rifle championships at West Point Saturday.

Lexi Nolette placed 20th overall in the Standing Air individual rankings with a score of 252, while Kira Crowningshield (245) placed 22nd, Brady Sweatt (237 (25th), Hunter Whalen (225) 26th, Everett Cassavaugh (208) 30th and Caleb King (198) 32nd.

For the 3P aggregate event, which is made up of prone, offhand and kneeling, Nolette placed 20th overall with 271 points, as Sweatt had 264 points for 22nd, followed by Cassavaugh (261) in 25th, Crowningshield (257) in 26th, King (242) in 30th and Whalen (240) 31st.

In the 3P air individual prone event, Crowningshield placed 13th, with Nolette in 21st, Sweatt 26th, Cassavaugh 27th, King 31st and Hunter Whalen 33rd.

In offhand, Nolette placed 18th, followed by Sweatt in 21st, Cassavaugh 25th, King 26th, Crowningshield 28th and Whalen 29th.

Cassavaugh was the top shooter for the Warriors in 3P kneelling, placing 17th, followed by Nolette in 21st, Sweatt in 23rd, Whalen 27th, Crowningshield 29th and King 31st.