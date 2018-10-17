Warriors get their mojo back, earn playoff berth

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018 Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne High School Football team includes (front row, left to right): Mike Fuss, Mike Johnson, Chris Becker, Logan Duers, Jimmy Kelleher, Colby Hoolihan, William Mitcham; (row 2) Shane Clarke, Cameron Duers, Sean Butkowski, Cole Clarke, Tico Cardenas, Andrew Warner, Nick Lent; (row 3) Scottie Austin, Colin McCabe, Isaiah Burnett, Christian Zyniecki, Connor Johnson, Kevin Mason; (row 4) Jake Shearer, Dillon McCabe, Ashton Osborne and Mike Springer. Not pictured: A.C. Gambino.

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne football team, determined to play in the off-season, bounced back from a two-game losing streak by defeating Granville Oct. 13 by a score of 40-6.

The win secured a Section II Class C playoff berth for the Warriors, who had been undefeated through their first four games of 2018.

Senior fullback Jimmy Kelleher was key to the victory — he charged through Granville’s defense to gain 96 yards and four touchdowns over the game.

Coach Jeff Bennett said there was no secret to Kelleher’s ability to gain yardage.

“Jimmy’s been working hard all year in the weight room — he’s the strongest kid in Section II,” he said, noting Kelleher was a top competitor in powerlifting.

One factor that was a secret — at least to Granville — was that Lake George had figured out their defense and gained a lot of yardage off their observations.

After the Warriors saw how Granville’s defense was shutting down their laterals to various backs, they started faking tosses — drawing Granville’s defenders to the outside, leaving space for Kelleher and other backs to run up the middle.

The play worked a number of times, giving the Warriors critical yardage they needed for the win. Bennett credited his offensive line for blocking “superbly” for not only this series of plays, but throughout the game.

Another strategy worked for the Warriors on defense as they contained the Golden Horde to one touchdown. Bennett said that various players — Logan Duers, Sean Butkowski, Hunter Weis and Scott Austin — were shifted inside to shut down Granville’s drives.

“We brought them down off the edges, and they bottled Granville up,” the coach said, noting that Colby Hoolihan, Cameron Duers and Kevin Mason were “very physical” defenders in the middle.

Also, Bennett credited the Warriors for forcing four turnovers. Andrew Warner had a fumble recovery and an interception, and quarterback Michael Johnson also recovered a Granville fumble, Bennett said.

“Cole and Shane Clarke were all over the field,” he added.

Sophomore running back Isaiah Burnett started off the Warriors’ scoring tirade with a 10-yard touchdown run, his team’s sole scoring for the first quarter.

Other big plays included a pass from Johnson to receiver Sean Butkowski. With 20 seconds or so left in the half, Johnson launched a pass to Butkowski for a 42-yard gain. Moments later, Butkowski pulled down a pass in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown which ended the stanza with the Warriors establishing a 26-8 advantage.

Another play that pumped up the crowd was Duers picking up a Granville onsides kick and taking in downfield to the one yard line.

The victory gave the warriors their first playoff berth since 2009, Bennett said with a smile.

“Now, we hope to make more history,” he said.