Warriors, Patriots advance in Section VII boys hoops playoffs

× Willsboro’s Cody Ahrent goes to the air to collect a loose ball against Elizabethtown-Lewis in the Section VII/Class D quarterfinal round Feb. 23.

WILLSBORO | Playoffs end in a win for only one team.

For Elizabethtown-Lewis, the season came to an end Feb. 23, as the seventh seed Lions fell, 78-28, to the second seed Willsboro Warriors, bringing an end to Lions basketball as they merge with Westport Central School July 1.

“It’s tough to go out like this and see the end of the Lions’ legacy, but Willsboro is a very good team,” Lions head coach Colby Pulsifer said. “We knew that Willsboro was going to be a really tough team. I expressed to them that this could be the last game they would ever play as Lions, and they needed to play as hard as they could.”

Jared Joslyn led the Warriors with 18 points, while Regan Arnold added 16 points and six steals, Oliver Lee 11, Trevor Bigelow 11, Ben Jackson eight, Stephen Leibeck seven points and five steals, Cody Ahrent three, Jared Ball two points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Jon Schier two.

“It’s a good win,” Bigelow said. “We have to keep working. I have to play my role in practice, work hard and show up to play in the game.”

“It’s fun to see all 10 of us put in the hard work and get the win,” Joslyn said. “We all contributed as a team. I’m looking forward to the next game.”

PATRIOTS IN SEMIS

AuSable Valley opened the game with a 13-7 opening quarter and 26-16 lead at halftime as the fourth-seeded Patriots scored a 46-40 win over the fifth seed Seton Catholic Knights Thursday.

The Patriots limited the leading scorers for the Knights, as Tom Murray had eight points and Neil Yang 10.

“We knew we had to stop Yang and Murray, that was our main goal,” said Snow, who scored 14 points for the Patriots.

“Offensively we tried to get it into Mason and Carter but it was hard to do that against their zone, so we knew we had to step it up on defense.”

“Coach told us to stay wide and we tried to follow the game plan,” added Eli Douglas, who scored 15 and added 10 rebounds. “Nothing like getting the W and moving on.”

Luis Perez added seven points, while Matt Pray and Mason Douglas each scored four and Carter Matzel added two.

SENTINELS CRASH BOARDS AGAINST BLUE BOMBERS

Third seed Ticonderoga used their rebounding ability and 24 points from Colton Huestis to score a 59-36 win over sixth seed Lake Placid Thursday.

Jearanut “Pao” Tantitanomwong scored 10 points to lead the Blue Bombers, while Jacob Coursen scored nine, Gage Perry seven, Jacob Novick five and Nick Marvin two.

VIKINGS ROLL AGAINST RED STORM

Moriah jumped out to a 22-10 first-quarter lead and did not look back, scoring a 69-43 win over Saranac Lake Thursday.

For the Red Storm, Jacob Shipman scored 16 points and Zach Churco added 15, with Carter Gagnon scoring six, James Catania three and Brady Yando three.