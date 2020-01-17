Warriors pay tribute to ‘super fan’

× Expand Keith Lobdell Willsboro varsity soccer coach Andy Lee addresses the players and fans in attendance at the Dec. 12 Warrior game, as the school paid tribute to the late Arnie Stoker.

WILLSBORO | There’s something missing when you walk along the sidelines at the Willsboro basketball game this season.

It will be missing on the soccer sidelines in the coming fall as well.

That is Arnold “Arnie” Stoker, A long-time Willsboro resident and supporter of the Warrior sports program, who passed away Nov. 15, just after his 77th birthday.

Keith Lobdell The Willsboro athletic department presented this plaque to the family of Arnie Stoker in memory of his faithfulness to the Warrior program.

Prior to their game against Seton Catholic Dec. 12, the school took a moment to remember and honor Arnie’s legacy of support with a moment of silence and the presentation of a plaque in his honor.

“I am sure, on behalf of the school and the community, I can express our sympathy to the family of Arnie,” said Andy Lee, varsity boys soccer coach and faculty member at Willsboro. “Arnie is someone who must have crossed your path at some time, walking the streets or sitting in his lawn chair across the field during our soccer games. We always knew he was giving us the best support that he could. He always gave. gave and gave.”

Lee said he remembered Stoker’s passion for the sports teams when he started his coaching career in 2005.

“He would be out there running stronger and harder then some of the players were,” Lee said. “I talked to some of my old players they all talked about the great memories they had of him as well.”

Lee then presented Arnie’s brother, Wayne, with a plaque from the “Past and Present Coaches and Athletes,” which said. “Thank you for a lifetime of support to Willsboro athletics.”

Lee also thanked current soccer and basketball coach Terry Cross, who helped in putting an event together to pay tribute to Arnie.