Warriors prevail in battle for Section II championship

GLENS FALLS | In their most consequential game all year, the Lake George boys basketball team was in a position they hadn’t experienced this season — trailing the opposing team for all but a few of the 32 minutes of game play.

Photo by Jenn March Photography sectional basketball Lake George senior center Chris Becker leaps above Hoosick Falls defenders to sink a basket. After Lake George won the Section II Class C championship March 1 in a hard-fought battle, Becker was named the tournament MVP.

This big test for the reigning state champions was a showdown March 1 with Hoosick Falls for the Section II Class C title, held in Glens Falls’ Cool Insuring Arena.

From the first few minutes in the game until the late in the fourth quarter, Lake George battled a hot-shooting Hoosick Falls team that had engineered a defense that contained Lake George’s potent offense.

Lake George was outscored 16-9 in the first quarter and was behind 28-23 at halftime.

As in so many clutch situations over the last six years, Lake George players’ collective will-to-win coalesced in the second half, their defense tightened and their shots fell — resulting in the Warriors winning their fourth consecutive Section II Class C championship.

For much of the game, 6’8” senior center Chris Becker was triple-teamed, minimizing his scoring efforts.

Meanwhile, Panthers guard Jon Kempf scored 15 points in the first half.

But throughout the second half, Becker maintained his focus and kept the Warrior momentum chugging forward, narrowing the Panthers’ scoring advantage, which peaked at 37-30.

The Warriors challenged Hoosick Falls’ lead several times in the third quarter — and with 22 seconds left in the period, Becker sank a shot that shaved that advantage to 37-35.

Photo by Jenn March Photography sectional basketball Pursued by a Hoosick Falls player, Lake George senior forward Mason Flatley charges downcourt during the Section II Class C finals held March 1 in Glens Falls’ Cool Insuring Arena. Lake George executed a come-from-behind victory that earned them their fourth consecutive sectional championship. Flatley was named to the all-tournament team for his key role in the game.

In the fourth quarter, the Panthers increased this narrow lead with two baskets from behind the arc. But with a little more than five minutes left on the clock, Becker was fouled as he sank a basket, and the play yielded three points for the Warriors.

With the game’s end approaching, freshman point guard Cameron Orr ducked behind a defender and tore toward the goal, Becker fed him the ball and Orr sank the basket — his sole points of the game. The sly move established the Warriors’ first lead since the opening minutes of the battle.

Lake George’s “Blue Zoo” student cheering section went wild as the scoreboard lights spelled out 45-43, a welcome sight for all the Warrior fans in the arena.

After an exchange of baskets, senior forward Mason Flatley scored the game’s final point with a free throw.

Becker, who scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds over the game, was named tournament MVP. Flatley, who tallied nine points and five rebounds, was named to the All-Tournament team. Senior guard Alex Leonelli scored 11 points. Both Leonelli and Flatley sank three 3-pointers, critical to the win. Senior guard Conner Vidnansky scored eight points including one trey, and sophomore forward Luke Pelchar scored a basket.

The victory advanced Lake George to a regional game March 6 at Saratoga Springs High School against Madrid-Waddington of Section 10 — and Lake George’s undefeated streak, two seasons long, was extended to 52 games.