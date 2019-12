× Expand Keith Lobdell Samantha Harrison scored 12 points as Willsboro defeated Tupper Lake Monday.

WILLSBORO | Samantha Harrison was the only player in double digits scoring, dropping 12 points as the Willsboro varsity girls basketball team scored a 26-21 win over Section X’s Tupper Lake Monday.

Mallory Arnold and Kaili Bourdeau each scored four points in the win, while Jenna Ford, Isabella Harrison and Kyla Crowningshield each scored two points.