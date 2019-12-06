Warriors top Huskies

× Expand Keith Lobdell Kyla Crowningshield and the Willsboro girls varsity basketball team scored a win over Newcomb Thursday.

WILLSBORO | Samantha Harrison scored 11 points and Kaili Bourdeau added 10 as the Willsboro girls varsity basketball team scored a 35-19 win over Newcomb in inter-divisional MVAC play Thursday.

Mallory Arnold added four points, while Kyla Crowningshield, Abby Bruno, Sierra Bronson, Isabella Harrison and Kelsey Reynolds each scored two points.

Reece Hlavaty and Jana Gilbert each scored six points for the Huskies, while Laia Golocha Badenas added five and Alba Sevillano Lorido two.

Red Storm pull away from Bombers

Kelsey Leeret led Saranac Lake with 11 points as the Red Storm scored a 35-22 win over Tri-Lakes rival Lake Placid Thursday.

“I thought we shared the basketball well tonight with all but two of our players getting baskets,” said Red Storm coach Chad LaDue. “It was a good team win and we need to keep getting better as we start league play tomorrow against Northern Adirondack at 2-0 in the season.”

Mecalyn Sousa added seven points, while Serena Stevens scored six, Nora Glover four, Alex LaDue four, Olivia Bell two and Jasmine Bova two.

Grace Crawford had nine points for the Blue Bombers, while Izzy Armstrong added seven, Deidra Kellerman four and Cheslea Moore two.

Keene defeats Sentinels

Alyssa Summo continued her strong start to the season with 21 points as Keene scored a 41-33 win over Ticonderoga.

Haylie Buysse scored eight for the Beavers, while Megan Quinn added five, Caitlin Quinn four and Emily Whitney three.

Kennedy Davis led the Sentinels with 12 points, with Kaelyn Rice adding 10, Jade Charboneau four, Cassidy Mattison three, Molly Price two and Lorelei Leerkes two.