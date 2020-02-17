Warriors win in girls bowling

PLATTSBURGH | Emily Mitchell had the high game and series for the day, rolling a 181 game as part of a 467 series in Willsboro’s 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton Friday.

Jade Phinney added a 158 high game as part of a 434 series for the Warriors, while Kiera MacKinnon had a high game of 169 and 354 series for the Cougars, with Brooke Mesec having the high series for the Cougars at 360 with a 151 high game.

The Warriors will play Saranac Feb. 25 in the final match of the CVAC regular season before sectionals Feb. 29.