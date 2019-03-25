Waves compete in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK | The Lake Champlain Waves competed in the Shenendehowa Silvers Championship Swim Meet March 2-3.

Top place finishers at the meet were Abdallah, Bola, Allie Coupal, Grace Coupal, Fuller, Garrow, Greene, Olivia Hagadorn, Hathaway, Insley, Kabeli, Anna Manion, McCormick, Perras, Schaefer, Marissa Silver and Sorensen.

Those accomplishing new gold times were Fuller, Garrow, Hathaway, Anna Manion, Perras and Marissa Silver. Anna Manion also received an overall high point award for her age group.